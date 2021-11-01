If I could use these roughly 600 words each week to accomplish one task, it might be to help each of you to know me – whether you really are acquainted with me or not.
The greatest compliment I have received lately is from a friend and school colleague of mine, who noted that when she reads my column, it’s just like sitting down and hearing me speak. That is intentional. I write this column in my voice. I desire always to be honest with you, to talk with you like a friend would do.
My only regret is that I do all the talking, for with many of these writings, I feel sure that your input midway through my rantings might better steer my course. I have rarely met anyone I can truthfully say I don’t like, and certainly any differences of opinion you and I might hold I hope we might set aside.
We do, after all, live in a beautiful place. We know many wonderful people who would do anything in their power to help their neighbors.
But I must admit that, as much as I look forward to writing this column each week (and I truly do consider it among my favorite tasks), I much prefer engaging in conversation with an interesting person. A few years back I mused that I am an extroverted introvert, meaning that I am by nature a shy individual, but I also crave social contact and meaningful interaction with others.
Since we cannot in this world always speak face-to-face, I appreciate those of you who read my weekly offerings. My continuing pledge is to speak to you as friends; I will not disguise my purposes or mislead you. I will trust you to read and to forgive any of shortcomings, and I hope that you will trust my words – you don’t have to agree, and I respect that some of you won’t. But never doubt that I mean what I say.
I have many flaws. Ask those who are not fans of mine, and they’ll tell you some of them. Ask my friends, and they might give you even more. I can’t hide my faults in print: as a matter of fact, my writing probably exposes my shortcomings better than about anything else.
I have a quick temper at times, and the tendency to become frustrated with others before working to understand their perspectives. I like to argue, which could work out to be either a vice or a virtue, depending upon your individual point of view on heated discussions.
I at times am thoughtless. I attended a class reunion lately and failed to introduce my wife to my classmates until the first few minutes had passed. She forgave me, but I still feel that too often I take for granted my greatest blessings.
I like to be right. What time and experience are teaching me is that the rewards of doing right far exceed those of being right. It is possible, I must remind myself, for a person’s friends to leave him alone in his self-righteousness.
At times, I speak before thinking, or act before thinking, or think too little to prevent foolish words and actions. I have hurt people’s feelings with my thoughtless rhetoric, and I have spoken with authority about subjects where truth be known, I was quite ignorant.
Forgive me, friends. I have been the owner at my business for right at 11 years, and before that was a teacher and a coach. I am accustomed to telling people what to do, and I am used to being the authority in the room: the habit of needing to know the answers to everyone’s questions linger with me, and it is never my purpose to set myself up as an authority on anything.
That said, I see what I see. I believe what I believe. I have changed my mind on numerous subjects over the years, because smarter men and women than I convinced me of my folly. On other topics, I have dug in my heels in an attempt to hold a piece of ground. Some ideas are worth keeping sacred, and others need to be discarded. Wisdom, I suppose, comes when you know the difference between what to keep and what to throw out.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.