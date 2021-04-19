Well, I ran my tiller on Saturday, and garden is ready to plant. By the time you read this, the radishes should be in, the leaf lettuce planted, a few carrots sown and the onion sets…well, set.
Gardening is the ultimate goal for a short-attention-span adult like myself: it allows me the satisfaction of establishing a thing of beauty, only to watch the space go to weeds by the time July rolls around. But not this year.
No way. I’m going to take care of this garden in 2021. I’m going to keep those weeds pulled, those plants fertilized; I’m going to hoe the rows and train those climbing plants up the trellis (note to self: put up a trellis).
Do I deserve to give myself the benefit of the doubt? No. My gardening habits have been poor, far less attentive than those employed by my father in his best gardening years. My Grandpa Pearl would not approve, either:
‘You couldn’t take a half hour here and there and get the weeds out of this garden, Matt?’
And he and Dad would be right. And I would give him a frustrated, eyes rolling, head nodding affirmation and go about my business. Grandpa has been gone since I was 12 years old, but I have on multiple occasions imagined how he and I would interact if he had known me as an adult.
I suppose it is Grandpa whose memory I am (in part) chasing by putting in a garden every year. I hold it in mind that one year, I might stay focused on the product, that I will care for the garden the way he would have, and perhaps I have one perfect, immaculate veggie patch in me.
Just one time before I die, I want to grow a Grandpa-worthy garden. Is that a foolish notion?
Perhaps it is. After all, his last garden, cultivated in the summer of 1990, was his opus magnus. It was weedless. Flawless. The perfect ecosystem to grow a Midwestern vegetable assortment. Over 100 tomato plants. Eggplant the size of your head. Hours dedicated to it every day on Grandpa’s part, and that’s what made it so perfect.
When will I ever be able to do that? Perhaps in my retirement; that’s when Grandpa grew his garden. He also had emphysema and a bad heart, but he would drag that hoe and run that rear-tine tiller like a man half his age. He was only 71, but a World War and thousands of cigarettes and other hazards of his era had aged him internally.
But that summer, he spent all the life he had to grow lettuce heads and green beans. Grandma was in the garden with him for many of those hours, and when those beans came, she picked and snapped and canned in a measure to preserve their hard work at the dinner table.
We ate the beans long past Grandpa’s departure from us; they were a mason jar legacy to the tender loving care he gave to that garden – and, by association, to us.
For the sake of that memory, I want to grow that garden someday, but perhaps I never will. Or if I were ever able to duplicate (or nearly duplicate) Grandpa’s great garden, I am certain it wouldn’t measure up to my memories. As some of my students have learned as we have recently studied the novel The Great Gatsby, one cannot relive the past, despite the title character’s belief that recapturing a previous time is a worthy goal.
Still, I have no intention of giving up on the notion. I probably, realistically don’t have a ‘Grandpa Garden’ in me: we are different men, each possessing his own strengths in contrast to the other’s. But I have children, and perhaps a well-kept, productive garden will create memories for them.
Perhaps one day decades from now, one of them will bust out his or her tiller and say, ‘Time to put in the kind of garden like Dad used to do.’
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.