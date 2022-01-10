Who has resolutions? I have a few. The shame is that all you need to do would be to find a year-old newspaper where this column is printed, read those resolutions, and you pretty much know what I have resolved to do this year.
And you might hang onto that paper: it should come in handy next year, too.
As I read what I’m writing, I am struck by the ease with which I am sharing my failures to you. It does, if we are not careful, become simpler to watch years pass than to effectually cause them to pass in the way we envision.
In other words, we sit around and let time go whizzing past us, forgetting that we have the responsibility to put time to work for us. This distinction is the most significant reason for my failures to meet my goals over the years: I wait around for time to serve me, to open up opportunities for me to do the things I wish to do, to help me to accomplish what I yearn to accomplish.
Why won’t I learn? Time just passes. It doesn’t work on my behalf, nor does it work against me. Time is never going to do me a favor. It’s never going to show me any partiality. If I want something more from time, then I am the one who must seize it.
I cannot do everything. I can do less, and I can do more. I do not wish to force myself to wake up at 3 a.m. to add more activity to my day, nor do I intend to stay up until 2 a.m. finishing up everything I have started.
Our best option for optimizing time is so simple that it’s hardly worth my writing about it: we can include more of what we want to accomplish, and we can weed out the things that don’t matter so much.
But the more I live, the more I think Bob Seger had it right years ago in the song ‘Against the Wind,’ when he mused that the troubles came from ‘…deadlines and commitments: what to leave in, what to leave out…’ It can be tough to know what’s essential and what can be limited, or even eliminated, from our time.
A good first step might be to stop thinking about the things we need to include on our schedules, and instead to dwell upon the people who need more of our time. Who cares how many newspapers I sell, how many advertisers I accumulate, how many employees I have, if working longer hours to do too many of those things takes me away from my wife and kids?
If I succeed in business but fail at home, will I go to bed feeling like a winner, or like a loser? If I neglect the people in my life for long enough, will I be going to bed in my empty house? It’s not a pleasant thought.
My resolutions tend to focus upon my own physical, spiritual and mental wellbeing, and that isn’t a bad thing, perhaps. But if I change what I do in an effort to meet these goals, any benefits of getting more exercise or meditating or whatever are likely only to benefit me. If instead I were to focus every push-up, use every calm moment taken in thought and prayer, consume every green vegetable, and perform each task with the people I love being my reason for doing them – well, that’s when my focus switches from self to others.
That’s when my time gains a higher purpose. Perhaps such a change of mindset might also spur my fulfilling more of my resolutions.
I guess in 2022, I’ll resolve to try it. If I check this new resolution off the tally, the chances are pretty good that I can check several others off my previous lists.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.