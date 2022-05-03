I was a teenager when the internet really began to gain steam. By the time I graduated, our high school was connected, and this new form of interconnectivity between humans was up and running.
If you had asked me then, in the mid-1990s, the most consequential negative consequence the internet would have upon our lives, I would not have known what to say. Everything seemed like upside when the online world was new.
If you were to ask me the same question looking back over the history of the ‘net today, my answer would be: We have used communication to further our own agendas, rather than using it to improve our lives.
Agendas. Everyone has one. That’s not intended to be a paranoid remark, or one criticizing others and excluding myself from criticism: I have an agenda – several actually. But unlike when I once handed out political-leaning Facebook posts, gauged folks’ reactions, then forgot or discarded my words, I now put my opinions almost exclusively into print. I sign them. I cannot delete them, I cannot edit them and I cannot deny what I have written.
I pay for this privilege. I bought out my parents’ publishing company 11 ½ years ago, and I put my column right on Page 2, where Dad’s column used to run. I pay the printer. I pay the post office. I buy space on paper to give my thoughts, and I make part of my living selling those pieces of paper to others.
My ideas on important things don’t go on social media anymore. Everyone doesn’t want to own a newspaper publishing business, and to those folks, I say Tweet to your hearts’ content. But let me tell you what everyone engaging everyone else online has done to us.
The internet was touted as this wonderful tool for connecting information; I believe I remember the term information superhighway being used to denote the positive potential of connecting the wisdom of mankind on what was a new, exciting forum. And we did that, and many of us still do that.
But we didn’t stop there.
We took the best of the internet – the learning, the communicating, the discovering – and we swirled social media into the paint bucket. Now the once-vibrant hues of digital progress have been dulled to a forgettable shade of gray, and the loser in the exchange has been progress itself.
We have made information itself political by using the glorious anonymity of social media to chime in on every matter that sways us this way or that. Before I put a column to print, I ask myself, Is this really what you want to say? Is this really what you want people to read? My readers know that I have made plenty of mistakes of judgment on that score, but I assure you that I have thought about what I choose to put into print every week since I began this venture. I also tell you that I have made significant progress on a column, completing one a time or two, then erasing it before you ever knew it existed and written another to protect the column, its intents and my voice contained within its words.
Our legacy lies not so much in how often we are right, but in whether we do what is right. If the measure of success is in how often we win the argument, how could we not all generally feel that we are failures? How often have you converted a liberal to conservatism, a conservative to liberalism, a priest into a rabbi, a dog person into a cat person or a Colgate buyer into a Crest brusher? It appears to me that rewiring another person’s thought processes is a bit more complicated than making three good bullet points, sitting back and enjoying your powers of human conversion.
We are an imperfect race. We will not cease to grab hold of any tool of positive potential, and somehow find ways to convolute it into a weapon against our fellow man. So what’s the answer?
If I knew that, I would write it. Here. In print. No takebacks, no deleted posts, no edited comments.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.