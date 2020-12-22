Regardless of your beliefs of how this universe came into existence, it is likely that the following statements apply:
From chaos came order; from emptiness came substance; from darkness came light.
It has been my hope of late to see the same truth surfacing again, where we will see something precious emerging from something dark, cold and empty.
Sickness has claimed our friends and has affected the lives of so many now In our insulated Midwestern home, it seemed that aside from a few limited areas of elderly or immune compromised folks, this virus might just roll over the top of us. When I was in Stanberry for the July 4 and there were hundreds of us, a little part of me thought this thing was about over.
It has been a season of trials, for sure. Chaos. Darkness. We are due for some light, aren’t we?
When will it come? None of us can say, perhaps. I am confident that a time will come when it feels that the worst of the outbreak is behind us, a time when we will see some semblance of a return to normal life. But I think there are other even better things ahead
We are a great people, when we allow the positive forces in our hearts to compel us. We are a people who, it is my hope, will emerge from our isolation and weariness with a deep desire to make up for the time we have lost.
Back to normal – why stop there? How about better than ever? What if we seize the hour to be better prepared in case this day comes again, or another virus threatens our collective safety?
What if we all decided back to normal just wouldn’t do, and we put our pride aside and our heads together – all for the purpose of building something great? What should we build? I don’t know. But what if we took hold of that feeling we held as children, in the morning hours of a bright summer day; we see only a long, beautiful stretch of sunlight ahead of us for hours and hours to come. What can’t we do with that kind of time and freedom?
When the dawn breaks and this nightmare is past us – if not forever, at least for a season or two – I hope our society collectively adopts the mentality of the excited child, each of us grinning ear to ear with the good that we can do while the sun shines.
Do not let the politicians, pundits, and peddlers of propaganda talk us out of this one. There are dreams to seize, wonders to build and ceilings to break through. I sincerely hope that enough of this world appreciates the trial we have endured, and in turn appreciates the opportunities that will follow our worldwide darkness.
When we stop dreaming and believing and building wonderful things, what is truly left of the human spirit?
I want you to think on these things, especially when you have those thoughts that are all-too-natural in times like these: I just want things to go back like they were. When those thoughts come, I want you to remember this:
You and I have passed through fire, one of the vicious trials of this world and of this life. We have endured a pandemic: those of us who come through the trial will tell the generations to come what it was like. Having gone through all of this, why in the world would we expect things to go back like they were?
You and I got stronger. Our world took a beating, and we continue to try to put broken things back together, and to keep fragile portions of our society from breaking. I don’t want things to go back like they were: I want to use this trial to put things as they should be. It has been a hard lesson; instead of wishing we had never learned it, why instead don’t we hope that what have learned will make us better people tomorrow?
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.