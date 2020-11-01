Rarely have I made it my cause to encourage folks of voting age to get out to the polls. It seems to me that if by virtue of your citizenship and age you are afforded the opportunity to take place in free elections, but you choose not to exercise such a power, then I’m not overly interested in what your viewpoint is anyway.
Too harsh? I’m tired of mincing words. The right to vote is one that was dearly bought on your behalf: if you’re too lazy, or too busy, or too pessimistic, or too stubborn to get out and use it, then that’s your problem.
And when you don’t vote, but then make it your full-time Facebook crusade over the next four years to complain about everything, I hope you are able to see the annoying irony that is your existence. I’ll never know whether you voted or not when I read your tirades and two-cents-worth philosophies, but I hope you take a moment to think, “I am frustrated, but I could have been part of the solution had I voted.”
When you darken the oval for your presidential choice, assuming you are one of the American voters who cashes in on his or her right to do so, the I hope you do so with gusto. If you want more of the same, then vote accordingly; if you want change, then pick the other guy.
Whichever you choose, it’s between you, your ballot and the Good Lord; unless of course, you personally elect to share your decisions with the rest of us. Social media is a great medium by which to tell everyone everything about yourself; for those of you who operate with a bit more subtlety, then social media remains an even better place to share your favorite photos with semi-strangers.
I do not side with Donald Trump. I do not side with Joe Biden. I’m a boring Midwestern guy who sees the good and the bad in both sides. Many of my friends are on that Trump train, and that’s fine. Still others of my friends are left-leaning, seeing a need for change in society, that’s fine, too.
I personally think Congress is what needs an overhaul: we change presidents every eight years at the most, but many of our representatives and senators have been living high on the hog in DC for decades. Who spends the money in this country? Whose coffers do the taxes fill? Which branch of government is so large that many of us don’t know more than a handful of their names, a truth that effectively gives them trillions of dollars’ worth of influence while affording them near anonymity? That would be Congress.
I’m not a Republican and I’m not a Democrat. I’m like most of you: I just want a good, safe country that seeks to lead the world in a positive direction. There is a time for isolation and a time for global cooperation. There is a time for fighting and a time for diplomacy.
There is a time for guarded conservatism and a time for progressive democracy.
What moment is this? It’s the hour for us to be better Americans than we have been for a while.
It is the hour for us to stop click-sharing venomous half-truths. It is the moments for us to stop worshipping the idols of the ideologues and to start giving respect to the tenets of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Loving America is not a partisan stance: hating one’s fellow Americans cannot be excused as protecting any “moral high ground.”
I care about the issues, the same as you; I vote with my brain, my conscience and my heart, just like most folks I know. I vote because I care about my community, my county, my state and my country, and I consider doing so part of my duty.
But most importantly, I vote because my freedom is a gift for which I should be thankful. My vote alone will do little if anything, and that’s the beauty: our American decisions are collective and representative of our aggregate values. Let’s vote, folks.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.