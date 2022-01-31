When I was probably about four or five years old, I remember lying to my mother.
It wasn’t a big lie. I hadn’t blamed my sister for breaking a window or made a fake 9-1-1 call. No, my lie was about Easter candy.
At my grandmother’s house, we – the cousins, my sister and I – each had received a basket filled with candy. I had indulged, taken a break, then indulged some more. Perhaps it was nearing a mealtime, or perhaps I was beginning to look a little green around the gills, but my mom had put a hold on my candy consumption.
So, I snuck up the stairs, fished some sort of candy egg out from under the green cellophane grass, and ate another piece.
How did I get caught? To this day, I don’t really know. Maybe I came down the stairs looking guilty. Perhaps I did what kids do and began speaking about how I had not eaten any candy, and thus aroused my mom’s suspicion. It doesn’t really matter to the story: what counts is that I got caught and swatted on the backside.
I disobeyed and lied about it, and I knew the consequence in my family. It’s a shame that some of the most valuable lessons of some folks’ childhood don’t adequately make the jump to adulthood.
The sobering part to me: I only remember the story because I got caught. If I had gotten away with eating a candy egg, it is almost certain I would have no memory of the incident. It was being corrected for my wrongdoing that left the impression.
What happens, though, when a nation seems to be run by leaders who speak with parental authority, like my mom possessed in the Great Easter Egg Fiasco, but who behave with childish insolence and deceit, like I did in the aforenamed incident?
Why would we, the sons and daughters of the American promise, allow our peers who are representing us in Congress, or the White House, or in the halls of the Supreme Court to treat our nation’s gifts and blessings the way I treated that Easter basket back in ’82?
Until 2012, it was commonly reported that members of Congress would engage in insider trading without any consequence of law. You and I let the kids eat too much candy, and they became sick and overgrown as a result. You still hear about such trading happening now, by the way, but as is the case with corrupt individuals, loopholes exist, and the self-styled elite of society find ways to exploit them.
That’s not a Democrat problem. That’s not a Republican problem. That’s your problem and my problem. When the candy is gone from the basket, someone had to have eaten it, which is bad enough; what is worse is that the same folks who have had their hands in the Easter basket can send you to jail for the same offense.
I pleaded with a friend recently to see it this way. His views lean Left, mine Right. I begged that he see issues like this as American problems. He couldn’t do it. Why? Because, like so many of us, he has become so conditioned to hate the other side’s political views that he truly believes the real virtue in this country rests only on his side of the aisle.
And that’s how your neighborhood Republicrats have you where they want you: as long as half the country feels like the other side of the aisle is the seat of all corruption, then every Democrat/Republican in this land has the chance to maintain (or gain) power. Politicians have you and me fighting over which candy is best, all while they proceed to eat it all without consequence.
I think it’s time for me to call my mother. She has always been good at fixing these sorts of bad behaviors. Watch out Washington: she’s not going to take your backtalk, you can believe that.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.