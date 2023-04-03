EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

I have recently been blessed to continue my education, completing my Education Specialist’s degree through my two-time (now three-time) alma mater, Northwest Missouri State University.

Now, degrees are fine, and I’m glad I finished this one. But in my experience, the degree earns a person at best the right to compete for a job, or to argue his or her worthiness for a raise. The most efficient way to learn how to do something is to start doing it.

