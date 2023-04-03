I have recently been blessed to continue my education, completing my Education Specialist’s degree through my two-time (now three-time) alma mater, Northwest Missouri State University.
Now, degrees are fine, and I’m glad I finished this one. But in my experience, the degree earns a person at best the right to compete for a job, or to argue his or her worthiness for a raise. The most efficient way to learn how to do something is to start doing it.
I have always liked school. I enjoyed attending it, I enjoyed continuing it in college and I enjoy teaching it. My parents were teachers, and I have just always felt like I belonged in the academic setting. I know for every weirdo like me there are a dozen folks who didn’t enjoy school in the least. And that’s absolutely fine.
Still, I have a goal as an educator; perhaps with a few of my students, I have achieved it. My goal is to help students feel like they belong in the world of learning. Half of success in education is believing you belong in the conversations, that you will have something to write about, that you will know how to reach the answer when the time comes. Confidence is key, and that’s the skill I would like most to help students to learn.
And there are obstacles. Some kids are hungry when they get to school. Some of them don’t trust men, don’t trust women or don’t trust anyone. Some feel like their clothes don’t look right. Some can’t keep up with the phones and fashions and fun that certain others are able to enjoy. Those are usually the kids who need a boost to their confidence.
I never lecture anymore. I don’t stand in the front, talk about a subject, watching kids take notes, then dismiss them at the bell. We have discussions. I talk. I ask a question. I take their comments. I love their voices, their ideas, their discoveries.
Voice is everything. Once they find their individual voice, when they each begin to believe that they have something important to say, then the real education starts.
I tell them all the time, Just give me a response. Don’t worry about being wrong. If you’re worried about wrong answers, you never give yourself the chance to be right.
It’s just like I used to tell basketball players who were afraid of missing shots, or of getting their shots blocked: If you’re afraid of failing, you’ll miss all the good chances to succeed.
But confidence doesn’t come in witty little expressions. You can’t pour ir from a pitcher into a student’s mind. You can’t compliment kids into having it. All you can do is keep pushing them to win the battle against fear. Once they’re not afraid to try something, they’re 90 percent of the way to seeing the success start to come.
It just takes time and diligence, and teachers can really play a big role in building confidence in students. But sometimes you have to get pushy. I have made students speak up in class when they were uncomfortable doing so.
On an occasion or two, I have stepped back and let a student take the lead to build his or her confidence. I took a question from a class one time on one subject or another, and my response was, That’s an interesting subject. You know, __________ has been researching that lately. I called on the shy student and asked her to speak more on the idea being discussed. She struggled to start, but in another minute or two was answering questions from her classmates.
I’ve never felt more like a teacher than in that moment, when I was smart enough to stop teaching.
I hope the lesson stayed with that student. I hope she continued to feel confident in the times following high school. And I hope that I have a few of those moments remaining in my career.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers The Tri-County Ledger