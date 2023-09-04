If my years spent working as an educator have taught me anything, I would have to say one of the greatest lessons pertains to attitude.
I would never undermine academia in any form. I live learning, and I love to know things. But when it comes time to test what a student knows, I have observed how important it is that the student believe he or she is knowledgeable.
To anyone who ever told a kid, ‘You just aren’t a very good test taker. You have test anxiety,’ I say the following: Quit it!
Stop telling kids when they’re anxious about something: if they really are anxious about a life event or about taking a test, they know how they feel without you telling them.
Additionally, there are times when the anxiety isn’t really there, but you plant the suggestion that the kid should be anxious – and guess what happens. You stirred waters that were calm and called it being helpful. I assure you, it was not.
This goes beyond classrooms and schoolhouses. We have to stop giving our children excuses to fail, and for one very good reason: We are cheapening the experience of failure.
Failing is useful. Failing is necessary. Failing is how I learned to write better to ride a bike, to communicate with my wife and thousands of other things. Failing is how I learned the consequences to taking a bed step or choosing a wrong path.
If someone had forgiven me for failing before I even attempted something new, it would have undermined the entire experience. But if we instead expect success, observe failure when it happens and use it as a learning opportunity, we might just see a generation that becomes less anxious about failing.
We concern ourselves with our children’s sense of self-confidence and their feelings of self-esteem – and rightly so, because each of these is important. But the better path for a child to take in seeking self-confidence is that of failure-consequence-failure-consequence-success. Your kids are not proud of the things you have given them: they are proud of the things they have earned.
They’re proud of riding a bike, because they couldn’t do it the first 10 times (or 100 times, or more) they tried. They’re proud of the gift they gave at Christmas – more proud of what they found and wrapped than what they received under the tree.
As for self-esteem, in my experience nothing builds it more efficiently in a child than your and my supporting them and believing in them through their failures. Don’t give them excuses to fail before they start, and don’t react to their failures like tragedies. A little more, ‘Okay, that way didn’t work. What are you going to do next time to improve?’ would go much further.
You don’t damage self-esteem or self-confidence by identifying failures. What kills both is telling a child that you expect him to fail, and that the system is stacked against him. Just as harmful is lying to him, saying that his failure are actually successes.
They’re not, any more than a staircase is a second floor. The staircase is the way you get to the second floor, but you haven’t arrived yet: you’re still on the stairs. Success is the higher reward you receive for having endured the failure-filled trials of life.
The school year is about to start, and lots of you have thought about ways to encourage and foster success in your kids for the nine months ahead. Good! Caring about how you child does in school is an indisputably important step toward helping him or her thrive educationally.
But this year, consider the value of a little dose of failure from time to time. Be calm, examine what happened that caused your child to fail, then come up with a new game-plan for success, and I’ll make you a promise:
That child will be proud of succeeding where he or she failed earlier – I have never seen kids grow faster than conquering their struggles. Self-confidence and self-esteem will just keep growing from that point.
Matt Pearl owns and operates The Tri-County Ledger.