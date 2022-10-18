EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

Well, our organization has gone through a few changes lately, and I’ll take a few moments to describe a few of them for our readers.

This past week, we passed the torch of The Grant City Times-Tribune, which is now under the ownership and operation of Ken Garner and the crew at The Maryville Forum. We wish Mr. Garner and his staff the best in covering a great community.

