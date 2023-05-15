EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

There were days in the summertime when I would stay outside from the morning hours until it got dark and Mom called us inside. You probably did the same.

It was a special time, but I didn’t know it then. Never again in my life would I find a way to finish my breakfast, step out the door with absolutely no plan of any sort, and remain happily occupied for the next 14 hours.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags