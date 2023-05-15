There were days in the summertime when I would stay outside from the morning hours until it got dark and Mom called us inside. You probably did the same.
It was a special time, but I didn’t know it then. Never again in my life would I find a way to finish my breakfast, step out the door with absolutely no plan of any sort, and remain happily occupied for the next 14 hours.
If I had a bike, I had something to do. If someone had a football or a bat and ball, I had something to play. Swing sets were good for hours.
I never ran out of energy. I got drinks of water and ate enough lunch to keep my mom from worrying, then got back to the full-speed world of being a kid.
My knees looked like battlefields. My face like it had been caught in a dust storm. The race between outgrowing clothes and outwearing them was constant.
I took a bath when it was required of me, no more often than that. Getting sweaty and hot was no big deal. We never finished a baseball game: we just stopped playing when enough people had to leave, or when the darkness forced one pitch to be the last.
We were warned about bug bites associated with our rolling on the grass, but we went ahead and rolled. We played in the dirt. We ran races for fun. If Grandma turned a sprinkler on her lawn, I got into my swim trunks and ran through it for hours if I could.
School would dismiss in May, and there would be this wonderful, beautiful stretch of such days that seemed to go on forever – although our summer break was about three months, the same as it is for students and teachers today.
I guess I got sunburned sometimes, and I remember getting fairly tan. I’m a light-skinned guy, and as an adult I feel like I just burn, peel, and then repeat the process. But as a kid, I guess my skin had a little more oil and youth to it, and the tan came out better.
I remember water guns and fireworks and Hostess Ding Dongs that came in foil wrappers. I remember chugging big, cold gulps of water (I guess you’re supposed to sip drinks in the heat, but I survived) and feeling like I had new life in my return to playing at full speed.
We never had a schedule to keep. We never had anywhere to go it seemed, and we didn’t have a lot of extra money to spend if we had gone anywhere.
But what would I spend now to have one more day like that?
How much would I pay to put on shorts and a T-shirt, get onto my one-speed bike with pedal brakes, and have the energy to play all day without a rest?
What would I trade for the kind of perfect summer days that I used to have? I had chores to do around the house, I’m sure, but I distinctly remember days when my parents allowed me to have the day just to play outside.
Perhaps they had a few of these same reflections. Perhaps they wanted me to have those summer days to run around and play, like they had also sone as kids.
So now, as I fight the modern parent battle against tablets and streaming TV and such, my hope is that my kids will learn to enjoy those perfect summer days. You never get a second chance at those times, I tell my children. You’ll never have this much time and energy, matched with a lack of schedules and responsibility, that you have at this moment.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers The Tri-County Ledger