Of the holidays, it could be said that I have been known at times to overindulge. Particularly at the dinner table.
I have, however, noticed at times over the past several years that my feelings between Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s have been a bit more subdued. I have at times wanted to feel more thankful, more Christmas-ey, more celebratory – like I used to feel years ago.
And it’s life’s increasing responsibilities it seems that continually get in the way of my good cheer. Family, work, money, etc. – my considerations are basically everybody’s considerations. We fill our lives with these people and things, then complain that there just isn’t itme or resources to take care of it all.
But this year, I have felt differently – it’s early yet, and I don’t want to mess things up – but Thanksgiving was a pleasure, I didn’t stress. I enjoyed my wife and kids. I ate good food. Mizzou beat Arkansas. It felt right this year.
Perhaps in no small measure, the pandemic has passed, and that fact has allowed us to relax collectively. No, everything isn’t really back like it was: the food cost more this year, and Christmas will be more of the same, but the family got to be together. That’s something right?
When I watched Charlie Brown getting depressed during the holidys every year, I used to think that was such a foolish thing. Linus scolds him for it, noting that only charlie Brown could make a problem out of Christmas. I was ‘Team Linus’ back in 1985, when I hardly had a care in the world.
Now, finally, I think I’m learning (again) how to put troubles aside and enjoy the moments of life. You don’t get endless Christmases with the people in your life. Thanksgiving comes around every year, but none of us knows what else the years will bring. To succeed at this change of attitude, I think I received a measure of grace from above, but I also had to reset my thinking to that of my childhood self.
When I was a kid, I trusted that things would turn out alright, and that mindset allowed me to enjoy my time: I got the most a kid could get out of Thanksgiving and Christmas. Now, I am just seeking to do the same thing:
Prices are high, but we have enough. Dinner is on.
Work is a little overwhelming, but I have good help and know how to take things a job at a time. Dinner is ready.
I’m not wealthy, but there will be presents under the tree. Dinner is served.
And when I toast the New Year, I’ll do so with the people dearest to my heart. Dinner was wonderful.
The line from Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (the original lyric, from the movie Meet Me in St. Louis) promises that, ‘Next year all our troubles will be out of sight,’ and later, ‘miles away.’ This is not true, nor should it be the reason we are able to enjoy the holidays.
Our troubles are real. Our problems will not magically fade away. But as we approach the celebrating of these special times, we must instead remember to keep the hope that things will turn out for the best. Worry is a waste. Anxiety is a chore. Stop. Breathe. Believe.
I’m getting there. I’m figuring things out. Really, it’s a shame it takes me so long to learn something so simple in this life – something I knew well when I was a kid but learned to forget somewhere along the way.
Oh, well. If there’s hope for me, then there’s hope for anybody. We hope you had a great Thanksgiving, and that Christmas and New Year’s bring you even greater joy.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City and Albany.