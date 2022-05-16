I look at the weather forecast, seeking when the weather is going to hit those 70s every day and stay there.
Here in a couple weeks…
My wife and I sit down together and look at the calendar, searching for a moment when things might slow down and we can reach our collective breath.
It won’t be for another couple weeks…
The papers pile up on my desk at school, this time research papers and consequently, many hours of grading and finalizing. But I’ll get relief.
Here in a couple weeks…
I just completed a couple graduate classes for my personal benefit, but finding time late in the evening to get the work done has been a challenge. It’ll be a bit before my next block of classes begin, so things will be a little more manageable.
At least for a couple weeks…
The kids are ready to get to the pool on hot summer afternoons, and it seems like the younger ones ask me almost daily if the pool is open yet.
Not for a month or so, kids…
This needs to be fixed. That needs to be replaced. When did the repair guy say he had to look at that?
Here in the next couple months…
My oldest son has a birthday coming up, and I know that in just a handful of years he’ll be driving, and then before long he’ll be off to college. But I’m not going to worry much about that.
At least for a couple years…
They didn’t tell me that so much od life would be spent waiting for days to pass, then longing for the years to slow down. We are endlessly ready for the warm weather to come, for a vacation to happen, for Christmas Eve – everything we love. And then we dread the coming of those other moments, the times when we have to do things we don’t want, or when the unfortunate truths of life come and land on us.
They taught me how to tell time when I was in grade school: I thought at the time my teachers were doing so because it’s a life skill and that I would use daily from that point forward. In reality, I think they taught me to read the clock so that I would quit asking them how long it was until recess.
They made it seem so important to get places early and to leave before my welcome is worn out. My parents weren’t on time unless they were early, and my dad would jingle his keys in preparation of being one of the early ones to leave: his dad was exactly the same.
Time, it would appear, has been at the center of every decision I’ve ever made, every task I have either anticipated or dreaded. When my brain starts to wonder if it’s time for something, I’m always either a day late or two months early.
But the real trick has been not to wish my days away, then turn around and wish the old days back. We all know it is wiser to live in the moment, to appreciate the present, but too often it seems so difficult not to be anxious about our next steps, or to feel regret for time that we have lost.
Summer will get here. Those kids will grow. I can’t speed up the one, any better than I can stop the other. I have begun to learn that Here in a week or two and Down the road a few years are wonderful phrases to throw around – but neither means much. Plans change, and time is unpredictable as the weather. We should enjoy the now rather than hope for what comes later.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.