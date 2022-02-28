I was still in bed at 7:30 a.m. this past Saturday. I know, I can hardly believe it, either.
My youngest son came into my room. He had a snotty nose, and I could tell that the cold he was fighting was making him tired.
The cold, coupled with the fact that my kids had already been up an hour (at least). On a Saturday, I can hardly roll them out of bed on a Wednesday morning, but on a day when we all could rest, they were up with the chickens.
Anyway, I jokingly asked my son if he wanted a cup of coffee to kickstart him. No, Dad. I asked him if he would go put on a pot for me, and he rolled his eyes.
When I did get around to brewing a pot for myself a few minutes later, I started to think about the extent to which coffee is part of my daily routine. I start off with a cup, and then I’m likely to keep the java flowing until close to lunchtime. As it turns out, routines are pretty influential in our lives.
It’s even worse when you’re a teacher, and there are actual bells ringing every 45 minutes, like some extreme modern Pavlov experiment. You remember him, right? The guy who rang bells, fed dogs, then got them to drool when the bell started to ring?
Think of those kiddos at school, where bells represent not only lunchtime at one point of the day, but also standing up from sitting down to their desks. A bell gives them permission to use a bathroom and it tells them when they can start (or stop) talking with friends. The bell is the social, behavioral tool for herd control in the public-school setting.
And it works because our habits and routines are powerful. Those same school kids will check those schedules the first couple of days of school in August in an effort to get to the right class in the right room, and hopefully to do so on time. But by day three or four, you’ll never see a schedule. They either just remember where to go, or they follow their herd to the next classroom. A new routine has begun before your eyes.
But there are those habits in life that seem to be harming our productivity as well. One bad one for me is picking up my phone and disappearing socially one the kids have gone to bed. I would never 20 years ago have imagined that I would turn on the TV, then pay half of my attention to the show while playing a goofy game on a cell phone or surveying the doings of social media friends on my news feed.
It’s all routine now, though. Kids down, phone out, TV on, then off to bed. Think how many books I could have read, how many of these columns I could have knocked out. How many conversations could my wife and I have enjoyed? I used to feel a little bad about my coffee habit, but if I had to stop one routine in its tracks right now, it would be my phone usage in the evenings.
Routines mean something, and I am thankful for several of mine. I wish I could remember how some of the better ones got started: it might be beneficial to start another couple good ones rolling. But disrupting and ending those less positive routines would probably be a solid starting point for me.
Let me grab a cup of coffee, then I’ll tell you someday how it all turned out.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.