We make our plans, and those plans must by necessity change; it seems more frequently than not we find ourselves taking a step back, replanning, and adapting our actions to fit the situation. I have certainly done my share of regrouping, reorganizing and retrying.
I’ll not lie to you: it’s a point of stress for me when I look forward and see the days to come, and then something goes unexpectedly and the horizon shifts, the vision changes. I would have hoped that by this point in my life, I would have hoped that by this point in my life, I would have learned to embrace the changes, to go with the flow and to make the best of life’s surprises.
Do we ever get to that point? I hope so. Regardless, I have learned to adapt, at least in certain situations.
We’re constantly ready for life to throw us nice, slow pitches down the center of the plate; instead, what we tend to get are curveballs, changeups and the occasional heater that catches us looking. It’s okay. We just keep playing.
The inability to adapt truly keeps us from being our best. At times, uncertainties – life’s little surprises – will catch us off-guard, but we are all guarding against letting those twists and turns knock us down.
What if each of us were to just accept that change is part of life? And not just any part of life, but a piece of our existence that can leave us stronger or weaker – the choice between the two endings ultimately being determined by how you and I respond to adversity.
I would live to say that you could follow five basic steps and guard yourself completely against the anxiety and stress associated with change. If I could, I would probably try to make some YouTube video about it or go viral with some self-help blog. The problem is both simpler and more complicated than any advice column could hope to help you solve.
The easy answer is this: accept that you don’t have total control over what is happening today or what will happen tomorrow, take a deep breath, have a little faith and be the best you in spite of sometimes negative circumstances.
The more difficult answer, and one that it takes some folks a lifetime to realize: when it’s tough, go find a kind person who has been through what you’re facing. Talk to smart, compassionate people and figure things out. And for goodness sake, we each need faith.
I’m not telling you how to believe, how to worship, how to pray, how to do anything spiritual – I have a soul, and you have one, and I can’t guide yours. Some days, I’m not sure how to handle my inner self, much less direct someone else’s. I am only saying that you have to take care of the real you, the life that drives your head and your heart.
If we take everything in life too personally, we end up throwing out a lot of good moments in our failed attempt to prevent a few tough ones. Trust people. Get your heart broken. Believe that there’s more good in front of you than bad. Your perceptions will greatly influence your reality.
I used to try to bulletproof my plans, to create a life where everything worked out just as I had planned it. I failed. You can’t do it, folks. And when you do persist – come good or bad – in carrying out your only plan, you are likely to realize later that you passed on several valuable opportunities and experiences, all in favor of bullishly accomplishing your original goal.
Embrace the value of change, or else prepare to fight change nonstop until they put you in the ground. Make plans and watch them grow. Plant your acorn, but remember that you’ll only know how many branches are on the tree once it has grown beyond your control.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.