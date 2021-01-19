‘Don’t follow leaders; watch the pawkin’ meters…’
So New Year’s Day I was listening to some Bob Dylan. Was I born out of time? Maybe. But there are voices from years back, lyrics and wisdom that resonate with me today, and I realize that time itself is timeless: what was true in 1965 generally remains true today.
Anyway, in the song ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues,’ Bob tells me that leaders aren’t generally worth following – or at least they weren’t in the mid-1960s – and I tend to agree with him. Not that I refuse to be led: but the criteria for good leadership in 2021 seems strained, misunderstood.
I was never all-in on Mr. Trump (I also wasn’t anti-Donald), because, frankly, I know what I want from a leader. Or maybe more accurately, I know what I don’t want. I don’t want someone with that much influence and control. I want someone who is steering the metaphorical bus, but all of us riding generally agree about the destination.
Americans have decided, for whatever reason, to let its leadership totally determine where the nation is going. We used to elect presidents to do our will, to drive where we want to go. Now, we put an individual in charge of our collective destinies and empower that individual with king-like levels of authority.
That’s not how it’s supposed to go. As things are, when you like the sitting president, then you’re happy, but if the other party takes the White House, you’re miserable. You did this to yourself. The President of the United States is not supposed to fully determine your happiness, your contentment, your satisfaction with being an American. But by empowering George Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and now Joe Biden to hold full philosophical, ideological authority over the collective American psyche, we make our elected leaders into kings and priests.
We are fools. We are casting our own freedom aside, fighting not to preserve our liberties, but to determine which party’s brand of control we like better. Who cares if your chains are red or blue? Shouldn’t we reject them all?
And then our government promises to send us checks for $600 per human (with a few exceptions for folks doing better financially) – $600 per person that we all know darn good and well we don’t have, and which will do us little good – and it makes us feel somehow better about things? And then, to get home for the holidays your Congress attached a bunch of pork to the bill to keep the vote singular and abbreviated.
So, money will show up in the account at some point, I guess, and I’m not giving it back– neither are any of you. I feel like I have made my case for ‘Don’t follow leaders,’ but it would appear that you and I might need to start to ‘watch the pawkin’ meters.’ In other words, we have individuals of questionable character directing the nation’s financial future: you and I better start watching the quarters before the dollars get away from us.
All that said, I don’t wish to live 2021 in pessimism and dismay. The year that just ended had its rough patches, and this one will, too, but perhaps my most important New Year’s determination (why call it a resolution?) is not to be led by the two philosophies – red state conservatism and blue state liberalism – that are destroying this country.
No, I think instead I’ll anchor my perspectives to some better time-tested ideas: faith from the Good Book, and the thoughts of the great classic writers. I’ll read my Teddy Roosevelt and Plato and listen to my Dylan and spend time with people who have themselves lived through many decades and changes. It’s an under-appreciated practice in the modern world: to spend time with older folks and learning from their experiences.
I’m done following leaders, and I’m annoyed with watching those parking meters on tax day. But since neither is going away, I think my best move is to allow my mind and soul to rest upon some of the world’s older, wiser, time-honored truths.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.