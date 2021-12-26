Why do people get DNA tests to determine their ethnic ancestry?
I did it, and I found out that I’m overwhelmingly English and Irish. Beforehand, I had strongly suspected such to be the truth. So id the good folks at Coppertone, who know I burn when I stand too close to a window between May and September.
I admit that knowing how I am genetically composed does seem to have an interesting effect that I would never have anticipated: it shows me my direct connections to the history of this world. My ancestors walked the British Isles; they might well have been nobles and dukes, or perhaps serfs and peasants. Maybe they were scoundrels and raiders, terrorizing the countryside with sword and mace.
A few of my ancestors were evidently also Scandinavian, so there’s solid Viking potential there. Perfect. More upstanding guys.
Anyway, why do we really do this? Why do we just have to know? What is so fascinating about a world history and geography lesson, all revealed in half a tube full of my Anglo-saliva?
It’s actually the perfect time in history for this phenomenon of DNA testing, if you think about it. We as a people looking for identity. We are searching for answers. We want to make some sense of that is happening around us, to perhaps tether our own lives to those of our ancestors.
We want to belong. It’s the most basic human struggle: to be part of this world’s story, to be heard and included in things.
When I looked at that DNA report, I saw those high percentages coming from Britain, Ireland and Scandinavia and (for some odd reason) I was relieved that I was more English and less French and German. Well, why should it matter? Why should I care?
After I write this information in my column, is Northwest Missouri State University going to go back and change my transcript because I’m not French enough to graduate magna cum laude? Will the State of Missouri send me a registered letter that they have moved my birthday back four days because of imperfections in my DNA summary?
Nothing about me will change. I am what I was born to be, genetically speaking. I am English for the same reason that others are Russian, others Hispanic, others Japanese and others African: we were born. We didn’t choose; we simply exist.
While I was playing in a pickup basketball game the other day, someone expressed frustration with me to being tall, and added that my height wasn’t fair. But it was, I argued. Why? Because, I said at the time, I got tall the same way you got short. I was born.
Back in a magical time called the 1980s, the most crucial formative decade of my life, people were spreading this radical idea that what truly mattered was what a person did after he or she was born (and there was of course no economical means to DNA test in those days).
Are we different people nowadays? Is there something critically important about knowing individually how we are composed, genetically speaking? But, if you have $100 laying around, you too can spit in a tube and find out where your ancestors lived. You might learn that your forefathers were marauders, or maybe freedom fighters; that they were oppressors, or possibly were oppressed. There’s no harm in knowing.
But the greater challenge most of us will encounter is what to do with our own lives. Your ancestors might have been great captains of war, but do you possess the ability to direct your own actions and to succeed? If your ancestors were peasants or salves, should their captivity inhibit you from achieving your own dreams? As it turns out, DNA is useful, but is also somewhat one-directional: it can reveal your past, but it cannot determine your future. May we each have the sense not to place our destinies in the hands of our DNA, but hang tomorrow’s (hopeful) successes on the good we may do today.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.