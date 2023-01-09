EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

Doing the right thing can be difficult. Knowing which thing is right can be even tougher.

You get to a certain age and realize that making decisions isn’t really that hard: what’s tough is differentiating between the choices – what am I really picking? What are the consequences of the different options? If I know (or fell like I know) what the choices represent, I have never had much trouble making my decision.

