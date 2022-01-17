We have learned, primarily by means of advanced technology, to live an increasingly more immediate style of existence. We seldom must wait for much anymore: when we want to hear a song, we download it; when we want to talk with someone, we send a text or call on our private phones.
With each passing year, we seem to become more adept as a society at acquiring what we want now, but our progress comes at a price. My question nowadays: Can any of us play the long game anymore?
Can we make the sorts of plans that aim to improve the lives of our grandchildren, schemes that take days, months, years, maybe even decades to unfold?
Will a society that has gone all in on the notion of getting everything it wants now – can such a society ever find its way back to planning toward its own future?
I see behavior that disturbs me, actions that affirm my fears that we are losing our ability as a society to distinguish between what is immediately satisfying and what is permanently beneficial.
A couple of years back, I wrote a sports column detailing the reasons I would never coach high school sports again. To recap (or spoil, for those who have never read the piece), the primary reason I will never return to a coaching role is that of parents. Mothers and fathers would prefer their children never experience even momentary discomfort, embarrassment or failure. They want coaches to take away their children’s insecurities and (magically, as it were) fill their hearts and minds with confidence and determination.
A friend of mine told me that he has been scolded for making kids run too many line drills at a basketball practice.
Too many line drills? How do you get a bunch of high school kids ready to play 32 minutes of varsity basketball without running them in practice? The problem ended up in some cases of being the temporary humiliation a player felt for not being able to run the drill as quickly as others on the team.
Well, we used to have an answer for that: Keep going and get faster. Nowadays, such a response would be interpreted as mindless coachspeak, a language presumably of bullying and degradation used by big, mean coaches who like to humiliate innocent little girls and boys. Because of the possibility of a temporary moment of discomfort, there are parents who would like to rewrite the rules of gymnasium running practices.
These people don’t play the long game. They refuse to look at the benefits of failure – and there are many wonderful benefits to failing at things, as all successful people will tell you.
The first and most important is that you learn humility – and yes, sometimes a moment of humiliation, uncomfortable as it may be, can be the fast track to learning humility. To have to lower ourselves to learn from – and compete with – more experienced, talented individuals helps us to grow.
But I’m telling you, if some of these parents were birds, their babies would never fly. It becomes so easy for folks to forget that the risk of failure often helps usher in the pride associated with success.
We must start playing the long game a little better: at home, in school, in sports and at work, accountability will win back some of the toughness we lost in our society. Good moms comfort the child when he falls off the bicycle. Great moms teach her how to put on her own Band-Aids and try again.
Down the road, the faith we have placed in our children will not go to waste. To the contrary, I believe that if we succeed in filling our kids with high hopes and incredible dreams – and teach them to hold themselves accountable for fulfilling life’s higher callings – that our investment will pay this world back, with interest.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.