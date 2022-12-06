EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

How long did it take me to learn to be truly thankful in this life? Longer than it should have.

Like many of my experiences in this life, I got to the party late when it came to having the right level of gratefulness. My folks worked to give us a life where my sister and I din’t have to worry about eating. We didn’t have to worry about where we might sleep. I’m not bragging: what is there for me to boast about? I didn’t do anything. I was parented, cared for, blessed. You don’t make those things happen for yourself when you’re a kid.

