How long did it take me to learn to be truly thankful in this life? Longer than it should have.
Like many of my experiences in this life, I got to the party late when it came to having the right level of gratefulness. My folks worked to give us a life where my sister and I din’t have to worry about eating. We didn’t have to worry about where we might sleep. I’m not bragging: what is there for me to boast about? I didn’t do anything. I was parented, cared for, blessed. You don’t make those things happen for yourself when you’re a kid.
But the unintended side effect of growing up with enough (sometimes more than enough)is that you begin to expect everything to go the way it should. You think the world is always going to provide for you, that you’ll always have what you need because you’re you. And I was wrong to think that – not because I haven’t generally had what I needed over the years, but because I was neglecting that spirit of thankfulness.
Showing humility and being thankful are virtues that, unfortunately, are underused in certain facets of our society. We enjoy having an abundance of food and comforts – and there is no reason we shouldn’t, I suppose – but we should know better than to begin assuming that we deserve to have everything. Rather, we need to remember to be thankful.
I imagine all four of my grandparents, who as children and young adults endured the hardships of the Great Depression. They were glad to get a good, hot meal at times, but I know their families were working harder than many of us today might imagine. Did they not deserve a good Thanksgiving meal?
I think about Grandma Pearl in France during WWII, happy to eat whatever Uncle Sam put in front of him as he marched across the middle of a foreign continent. Do I deserve to live my comfortable life, or am I a beneficiary of his sacrifice? I think we all know the answer.
What about those years my mom worked as a schoolteacher, she and Dad living on $11,000 total on the modest educator salaries of the mid-1970s: did they not deserve to live comfortably? Were they not working hard enough?
If there were one quality in myself that I would change with a snap of my fingers, it would be that of having to remember to be thankful. How could I forget? How?
Countless dinners. Loving family. A warm home. What’s the matter with me?
If there is one truth I have learned in this life, it’s this: no matter how hard we try, it’s difficult for us to imagine the worst while we are living our best – and vice versa. When we’re poor, we cannot make ourselves taste what it means to be rich; and when we’re prospering, it’s tough to envision ever falling from our pedestal.
If the human race would take all the pride in the world and replace it with humility, the planet would absolutely sing with joy. Well, I can’t convince all of humanity to do anything, but I could work on myself. Here’s a start:
I’m thankful for you, our readers. I’m thankful for my wife and my kids, my family. I’m thankful for my faith and its Source.
I’m thankful that I have enough to eat, to feed my family. I’m thankful for our home, for our careers, four our vehicles.
I’m not proud for having more than I deserve. And when I get that way, I hope that the good fols around me will knock me down a peg. There’s no use surrounding yourself with great people if you’re unwilling to listen to them when they tell you about your faults.
And my faults are numerous, folks. But I’m thankful for the good in this world, and for the fact that I have been blessed to witness so much of it.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City and Albany.