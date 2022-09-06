In honor of the beginning of school, I wanted to share a story with you from this past week.
I saw posted a lost of books that had supposedly been banned from Florida schools and libraries. On further digging, I found the list to be false, but the reality of book banning exists, and it’s a topic worth our exploring.
I’ll say from the start that I am a fairly conservative guy, but I’m also an English teacher. I am also generally opposed to banning books.
Protecting young folks from material that society generally agrees to be explicit in nature is something I can understand. But that’s not the material being discussed, because society generally agrees that kids don’t need to see everything that’s out there.
But when you start banning literature, I get wound up. How many times are we going to ban Huckleberry Finn or To Kill a Mockingbird, two of the most important anti-racism works ever? When are we going to figure out that just because a work isn’t perfect doesn’t mean that it’s harmful?
The most important question – the question that should be the classical conservative’s first inquiry about book banning – is Who gets to decide what gets banned?
But this is not a liberal issue. This is not a conservative issue. This is the issue of parents staying in their lane. I have kids. If I instruct them to read something, I expect them to read it. If I instruct them to steer cleat of certain works – for whatever reasons I choose – I expect them to leave those materials alone.
I will never tell my school library what books it should offer.
I will never tell the public library what other people (or their children) should or should not be reading.
It is the same with the programs on television. If I tell the kids that they’re not old enough to watch something, I expect them not to watch it. But Netflex will not be getting letters from me about what programming other folks should not be viewing.
I am the master of my own conduct. I am the reader of the books I choose. I am the caption of my television viewing habits. I am teaching my children to be in control of themselves – not to live as self-styled crusaders who work to force others to live or believe as we do.
If the library has 10,000 books that I judge indecent and no books worth reading, then I suffer that library to remain open for the sake of the rights of others. It’s not my job to determine everyone’s moral choices or reading options.
When did we become such a crusading society? At what point did people’s personal beliefs become so strong that they began to try to steamroll all other ideas?
What society ever improved because it chose to limit the books its people could read?
And where does it all end? After you have banned readings you deem offensive, who will remain to stop the next wave of crusaders from banning books they find personally offensive? And then the next group bans every reading that might offend anyone, and so on.
If you’re afraid of what other folks could learn from a book, then I would say you’re out of line.
If you’re afraid of what other folks could learn from a book that you haven’t even read, I would say you’re notably misguided.
I don’t like it when Mark Twain uses that one unfortunate racial slur toward African Americans is his book The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. I’m not supposed to like that word. I’m convinced that Twain himself didn’t like that word. But he uses Huck and Jim’s story to illustrate the fact that racism is taught to folks, and when they’re removed from society, people of different races begin to reject those very differences that separate them. How do I know that?
Because I read a book that was not banned. I read the whole thing – not just that one vile word. Banning books is not your answer, society. You’ll ban some of the bad, but likely even more of the good.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.