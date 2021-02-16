This column appeared in Matt Pearl's publications prior to the Super Bowl on February 7
A friend of mine, a good man who is also unfortunately the greatest Kansas City Chiefs pessimist on the planet, gave his 31-28 Tampa Bay prediction for the big game next week.
I would have been frustrated, but the recent NFL elite status of Kansas City has placed me in a perpetual state of happy delirium.
He continued: ‘You know,’ he said, ‘the Chiefs are becoming like the Patriots – the most hated team in the league.’
Good.
It’s about time. Who cares if you’re making friends when you’re losing big games? What’s the consolation trophy we’re supposed to display for that? Our team finally gets good – not just good, but great – and my bandwagon Patriots/Giants/Steelers fans start to call out Kansas City as being obnoxious.
I don’t care. I literally couldn’t care less.
For one thing, they’re not obnoxious. If Tyrek Hill outrunning a safety is obnoxious, then I guess we’re an annoying team. If Travis Kelce being an automatic first down choice is annoying to other teams, well I guess I will have to accept that. Most of what you hear is sour grapes.
I never throw around winning or losing predictions on such contests, but I will say that I have supreme confidence that Mahomes and crew are able (and, much more importantly, experienced) to handle adversity during a ballgame. I can accept a win or a loss, but I will begin watching this coming Sunday with excitement, because this team is electric.
My friend who made the prediction I first mentioned has divided loyalties: he is first and foremost a Giants fan, but cheers for the Chiefs against everyone else. He and I had the bandwagon fan discussion the other day, but I don’t think I made much progress.
‘Bandwagon?!’ he said. ‘I’ve been a Giants fan since I first cared about football.’
He’s 33. The Giants went to the big game in 1990 (when he was a two-year-old), 2000, 2008 and 2012. So a team that was good when he had just turned 12 is his favorite. He grew up in Kansas City.
This is my bandwagon profile to the last detail: a grown person who claims always to have been a fan of a non-local team – but deeper delving will typically show a team that was elite when the fanhood began.
That’s why there are Duke and North Carolina shirts all over Missouri: because kids growing up in the 1990s and 2000s jumped on the wagon early. It’s the same reason there were 49ers fans all over school when I was in junior high, and why I freely admit I rode the Chicago Bulls bandwagon in the Michael Jordan days.
It feels good to cheer for a winner, and Missouri had a pretty rough drought of teams without championships for quite a while.
Relax, Cardinal fans, many of you are safe. If you were born in the pre-Kansa City Athletics era (mid-1950s or earlier), you are automatically safe: the Cardinals were the home team back then. If you are a generational Cardinals fan for said reasons, I give you a pass. If you’re 16 and like the Cardinals because everyone else likes the Royals, you’re a bandwagon fan. Wear it.
I would address the world’s Raider fans, but I lack the energy.
Back to the topic: I make no big game predictions, as before stated, but I am truly looking forward to watching with my wife and kids (we’ve dropped some cash on more Chiefs gear this week, let me tell you), along with other family and friends who may just choose to gather with us for the event. I plan to eat too much, take a couple of Tums, then go to bed unable to sleep, be it with excitement or disappointment.
So, a good time, right?
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.