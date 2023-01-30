Where do the artists come from?
The dreamers. The philosophers. The writers of symphonies and novels. Where do they come from?
Do we produce them in universities or conservatories? Or do those places just attract them, the way MIT attracts the tech-savvy types, or how Ivy League schools attract law students?
If the economy crashed and everyone was poor, would people still produce art? I think the answer is Yes – in fact, hard times tend to create artists and poets and thinkers.
I mean, what do a bunch of people who have everything they need and most of what they want have to sing about? What do entitled folks need to write into their poems, or to paint upon their canvases?
I find it absolutely infuriating to see folks misrepresenting the arts at almost every turn.
Which schools have the most course offerings in the arts – visual, musical and every other kind? Rich ones. Which schools are forced to choose between offering art class and fixing the roof? Poor ones. So all of the good artists come from rich places, right?
Nope. Because folks who have faced adversity carry their art with them through their experiences, their feelings and their convictions. Hard times are when art is born, though it sometimes continues to flourish after the life of the artist improves.
When I see people so content with their lives that they stop producing art, I think it’s a little sad. I would never wish hard times upon anyone; it’s just that witnessing our culture prioritizing so many things ahead of the arts can be demoralizing.
That being said, I return to my original point: You can’t keep art down. The true artist doesn’t need prosperity or popular approval to be a creative success.
Think about talking. There are folks who give speeches and talk to others for a living. Does that mean that the only reason to speak is to earn a payday? OF course not. Most people I know are pretty intimidated with the idea of speaking publicly.
We talk because it’s how we express ourselves in a language others can understand. Sometimes our meaning is lost, because the listener doesn’t see the world the way we see it. So it is with art: the creator puts forth his or her craft, others examine it with their senses – and some understand, and some don’t.
Art is the language of the self. When a basketball player is particularly skilled, we say that player is excellent. But the best ever – the players who were clearly born to compete in their chosen sports – are downright poetic.
I have no agenda at this moment. The schools I cover each maintain programs in visual art and music, and I know that students dabble in poetry through their literature courses, and in philosophy in their social science classes. I’m not crusading for change.
What I am doing is sharing what I feel to be an important element of any culture, civilized or otherwise, which is that we should remember the role the arts play in who we are. We live in a society that has too frequently cashed in artistic quality for economic success. We claim that no one should choose being a painter over being an engineer.
But doesn’t an ideal world have painters and engineers? We need new songs to be written, new ideas to be put onto paper, or into films. We need cars, too. Can’t the one folks handle one need and the rest handle the other need?
Where do the artists come from?
They come from a society that gives them a place, that respects the talents of the talented alongside the skills of the skilled.
A final few questions: Can you imagine a free, happy society without music? Has there been any great civilization in our history that did not produce visual art? Is philosophy such a waste of time that we don’t see the importance of thinking about new problems in new ways?
Where do the artists go when society doesn’t prioritize their work anymore? They leave, and wherever they go, the place becomes more beautiful.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City and Albany.