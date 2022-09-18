Well, the two official bookends of summer – Memorial Day and Labor Day – have come and gone, and it’s time to start enjoying the fall.
You know what comes after fall, right? That’s what they always ask me. Yes, I do. That often-dreaded season is coming regardless of whether or not you and I fuss about it. So stop fussing, would you? Enjoy the fall for a change.
When those leaves begin to drop here in a few weeks, my kids are going to be thrilled. The maples in our yard do not disappoint, and my kids will have leaf piles raked up higher than the smallest one’s eyeline. They’ll jump and wrestle, and eventually they’ll be pushing each other with enough aggression that my wife or I will have to say, Take it easy. We’re having fun here. Let’s not get anybody hurt.
And when their fun is over, I’ll take a few cartloads of those leaves over to the garden, spread and burn them. It would be a shame, after all, if I didn’t have a good, fertile bed to grow next year’s crop of pigweed and crabgrass.
My burning bushes are turning at the tips. Soon they’ll be ablaze with the reddest red that fall can offer. It’ll be brief, but beautiful.
And folks expect me to worry that it all means winter is coming. What a waste of a beautiful autumn that would be.
A friend told me the other day she was looking forward to jacket weather. This friend, Laura, shares my enjoyment of taking outdoor sports pictures, and the weather thus far has been a little too summer-ish for her fall pastime. I had to agree with her.
I have thought about the fall quite a bit lately. My feelings are always mixed: I love summer, and I can truly say it’s my favorite season. Summer seems to carry with it many of our best memories, moments that fill our mental photo albums.
Summer is like our youth: it’s bright, warm and, while it’s happening, seems to last forever. But when it’s over, we realize how quickly our lives have passed. Fall is the season that seems to come in the years of our middle age. As the first autumn leaf drops, we begin to feel we have lost a step – I used to run faster, I could jump higher, I could stay up later – but our days are still pleasant and (with a jacket) remain fairly warm.
I know what’s next. You don’t have to tell me. I don’t dread it, and I don’t fear it. I will do what I have always done: I will put on my winter coat when the moment is right, slip on some gloves and face the bitter wind against my prominent Pearl nose.
I spoke the other day with a friend of mine who is about to turn 98 years old. He lives in an assisted living facility (a widower, he was independent in his home until a few months ago). He spends his days perfecting his artistic skills, abilities he did not have the time to exercise during the summertime of his life. He did what many of us do: he raised his children, worked as an educator, and traveled as a minister.
Now, in the wintertime of his time in this world, he’s not living so freely as he did in his summer days. Following a stoke that affected his left side, he now depends upon a wheelchair for his mobility. The snow is falling, but rather than despairing and shivering, he puts on his coat – he reads, he paints with watercolors, and he visits with his neighbors.
Winter is not summer. But winter is part of our lives – and what will we do with it? Will we waste it? Will we hate the one season because it isn’t as warm as the others?
Or will we appreciate the different seasons of our year and of our lives?
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.