EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

Well, the two official bookends of summer – Memorial Day and Labor Day – have come and gone, and it’s time to start enjoying the fall.

You know what comes after fall, right? That’s what they always ask me. Yes, I do. That often-dreaded season is coming regardless of whether or not you and I fuss about it. So stop fussing, would you? Enjoy the fall for a change.

