Our area lost a good man this past week, a friend of mine from Albany that many of you knew: Rodney Green.
My first acquaintance with Rod began 20 years ago, when I would retype his Outdoors in Northwest Missouri columns for The Tri-County News in King City. These were the days of yore, when Rod would mail the columns out, and when they arrived I would reset them, word-by-word, for publication in the paper.
By 2015, we had expanded our newspaper family to include The Albany Ledger, which put us right in Rod’s backyard. Indeed, the first summer I owned The Ledger, my uncle Terry Pearl, and I went to the Greens’ – Rod and Judy’s – home and visited for an hour or two.
I didn’t return again until this past fall, and we had another marvelous visit. Now that is a day I will treasure in my memory.
My dad, Larry, and his brothers, Terry and Gerry, all knew Rod, and had since the late 60s. Many of the folks around Albany have known him far longer than that.
Now I can’t say for certain, because I haven’t met everyone who ever knew Rodney Green, but I have yet to meet anyone who knew him who didn’t like him.
That day years ago, the first time I visited Rod’s home, Terry and I talked with him as he thumbed through copies of his old columns. There n his basement office, we suggested he should compile and publish them; it obviously wasn’t the first time the idea had occurred to Rod. He wasn’t ready to do much about it then, but later he gathered his material, and with help from some good Albany friends, he got a book published.
Rod’s writing was the perfect medium for him to share his personality, wit and ‘hometown boy’ charm with the world. To have met Rod was to have known him: you didn’t need days and weeks to get close to the man. He would have taken you fishing, I suspect, within 10 minutes of shaking your hand.
And while my heart goes out to Judy and his family right now, I know from what little I have been around his family that they know who he was, and what a fine man they had in their lives.
He and I and a handful of men working in Albany gathered a few years back at the elementary school to have breakfast with elementary kids – we were kind of ‘substitute’ dads for the fathers who were unable to attend the dads-and-kids event. Before the meal, we spoke about Gentry County history, the area flora and fauna, subjects that were among Rod’s favorite pieces of his Albany life.
When he was signing copies of his book this past summer at the Rhythm ‘N’ Roots concert downtown in his hometown, he sat at the table at the bookstore and beamed. Every individual wanting a signed copy of the volume meant another set of memories he could share, another friendly face he could enjoy.
If Rod Green didn’t like you, then you’re unlikeable. Period.
So I can’t and don’t eulogize everyone. Albany lost another great man the previous week as well, Manley Tillison, a longtime fixture in all things that benefitted the community. I didn’t know Manley as well, and it would be ingenuine to pretend that I did, but I assure you that it was my loss for not having been better acquainted myself with him.
This is the point I am trying to reach in remembering these small town community friends: when you have good folks who love your town, who love the people and who care about leaving something nice for the generations to come, you need to appreciate them.
Then, when you have adequately appreciated them, work to emulate them. The world needs more of such folks, and if you and I don’t work to take up their work, then who do we expect to do so?
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.