While you and I have spent significant time over the past year or so arguing our perspectives on Covid-19 vaccines, we failed to notice one important detail:
During the pandemic, the 10 richest men in the world more than doubled their fortunes. That’s right. $700 billion in their hands became $1.5 trillion.
Over the time spent working my careers in publishing and in public education, I have been nothing short of a right-leaning capitalist. I still am one. But when a global crisis turn puts a handful of people in the green, all while putting millions of people either in the unemployment line or in the ground, my sympathy for the human race begins to exceed my desire to limited government in personal wealth.
Your perspective begins to change when you start to see the world’s inequalities as life-or-death. There are likely several of my more left-leaning friends who are sarcastically saying, ‘Matt is a little late to the party.’ Perhaps.
I do believe in capitalism. I believe in free markets and in allowing those who are successful to reap their rewards. But that’s not what those 10 men have done.
They have reaped where they did not sow. They have grown fat on the fields of human crisis. Oh, none of them has stood in a hospital door and turned patients away, nor has he seized therapies or vaccines from your local clinic. Instead, they doubled down on cash-infused stock markets, using their existing wealth to create further separation from the rest of this world’s rabble – you and I – who were in no shape to improve our financial position during the pandemic and its wretched economy.
As is common in history, observable in virtually any crisis, the rich got richer; and what is more, you and I will likely never recover what they gained from our loss.
It’s the perfect scheme, really: the wealthiest humans on the planet gained possession of even more of this world’s finite resources, and they did so legally. You can’t call them thieves, for they never directly took anything from anyone. You can’t call them liars, because they reported their earnings the same as they always do (we will, for argument’s sake, give them credit for accurately reporting their incomes.)
Despite these men’s on-paper virtue, however, I feel lied-to, and I feel stolen-from. I feel like I am contending with the rest of the poor and middle-classed members of the human race, but that we’re all struggling for a smaller pot – a body of wealth that is significantly smaller than it used to be, because while you and I were busy surviving a crisis, the richest people in the world used their accumulated wealth to hoard money.
While we all had two hands tied behind our backs, the super-rich made us pay, and they then forgave themselves, because they didn’t personally weave the ropes that kept us bound.
I’m not blaming billionaires for the pandemic, because it’s not their fault. I’m not blaming them for the bad economy, because it was bound to happen during Covid. I’m not blaming them for anything. My point is that profiteering from human crisis is not virtuous.
I support the rich being rich. I support the super-rich being super-rich. I’ll never support an individual amassing a fortune by means of leveraging crisis and misfortune to his advantage. I read a study that said 160 million more people worldwide are living in poverty now than did before the pandemic.
Put that up against 10 people gathering 800 billion more dollars to their own coffers, and even this lifelong conservative starts to see a crisis. And though a problem is becoming evident in this discussion, a solution does not seem to be appearing.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.