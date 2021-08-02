I have heard the word ’entitlement’ thrown around quite a bit over the past few years, and I wondered if it wouldn’t be worth a few moments for us to examine the term.
Many folks who have a grievance with anyone else seem apt to pull out the term ‘entitled’ to refer to the ‘brats’ on the other side of the argument.
1. We call kids who don’t want to get up and find jobs ‘entitled,’ meaning in our definition that certain young folks believe the world owes them money, security and all forms of social aid.
2. ‘Entitlement’ is a term we use often in society to denote the attitudes of certain recipients of generational wealth, or others who believe themselves to be of a particular importance. The ‘Don’t you know who I am?’ phenomenon of celebrities demanding special treatment falls under this definition.
3. More noble, perhaps is the use of the world ‘entitled’ in discussions of the basic rights/services all of us have been promised.
But here’s the kicker: the lines between the three descriptors keeps getting blurred, until everything starts to look like the third definition. It’s the perfect bait to get conservatives barking, and the easiest mechanism for liberals to win votes – or lose votes, depending upon which ears hear the word.
Nobody wants the first two, right? Who enjoys the idea of people believing they deserve to receive something for nothing? It’s the easiest behavior to condemn in the American system, which is supposed to reward effort above all else.
And it’s why those of us in the middle or poorer classes get frustrated with some of the wealthier folks, right? Nobody likes the image of rich folks sitting around all day, sipping champagne as the poor serfs in their factories build wealth for them. Nor do we admire those who believe that because they possess money or social status that they are above the standards and laws of society.
But we get to point three, and there’s something more admirable there. There is the notion that is, as Lincoln might have said ‘dedicated to the propositions that all men are created equal,’ a ‘proposition’ first penned four score and seven years earlier by one Thomas Jefferson. We are, as it turns out, entitled to constitutional rights and benefits, both being guaranteed to us because we are Americans.
So ultimately, what separates the obnoxious entitlements claimed by so many people in our society from the noble entitlements that accompany American citizenship? What makes good entitlement different from bad entitlement.
As is true with so many things in our society, it is intent. If your intent is to seek the constitutional entitlements promised to all citizens, then your motivations are, in most people’s eyes, noble.
If your game is to obtain greater possessions on the sole basis that you have less and your neighbor has more, you are making a decidedly less noble claim.
And, if you believe that your grandfather’s success should in effect give you rights and privileges that others lack, then you too are motivated by selfish designs.
But, as I said before, we say the word entitled and everyone jumps to his or her own conclusion on which of the three pictures of entitlement they see. If we’re conservative, we picture the lazy demanding a handout. If we’re liberal, we see billionaires yachting through the Caribbean and not paying taxes.
But if we’ll get our heads on straight, we’ll see the flaws in both of the self-serving forms of entitlement and make a greater effort to make sure all Americans are receiving the one greatest body of entitlements: the constitutional blessings of liberty.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.