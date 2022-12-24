I can never think of gift ideas for other folks. My family has to just be at their wits’ end with me at times: these poor folks want to buy me something for Christmas, and all I can do is stammer and promise to get back to them.
Now, this problem mainly stems from what I would describe as my being both aloof and disorganized. Typically, I end up asking for ties, sometimes food and other times athletic wear advertising my favorite sports teams.
But this year, I really want to do better. I want folks to know that it’s not neckties or clothes or meat-and-cheese gift boxes that I truly crave. Really, all I ever want for Christmas are a few chances to enjoy food, fun with loved ones and maybe even a little well timed snow on a slow day.
I’m a boring guy. I’m happy to get new jigsaw puzzle or two to work over the holiday break. I pour a little eggnog (the boring kind, of course) into my coffee and all is right with the world.
I guess I just don’t need much – or at least not much more. I like a new toy once in a while, a new gadget for mowing the yard or a new movie to watch, preferably from the comfort of my living room.
As a schoolteacher, I have benefitted from folks giving me ridiculous clothing items at times. You never know when a holiday or homecoming week will call for a costume or an ugly sweater. Those gifts are kind of fun, I guess.
But the truth is that I just don’t want much. Our house seems to fill up just fine without my getting too fond of bringing more stuff through the door. All that being said, I do on occasion make a ridiculous purchase – like a throwback Masters of the Universe toy or a Kenny Rogers CD that I have only listened to about once or twice.
It could be said that I get a bit greedy about the occasional camera lens or accessory. But those are for work, not for fun, you see. That means a telephoto lens is not frivolous but is truly an item I must have in order to run my business.
If you pinned me down and asked me what I really want for Christmas, I can answer it in a simple word: dinner. I want good food. I want it at a table. I want other people who are important in my life to be sitting at that table. One or two of those between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3 will get me by until next Thanksgiving.
As you can tell by what you’ve read thus far of my ramblings, no friend or family member will gain a single insight into what I want (aside from a plate of food) this holiday by surveying this column. And the truth is that I am fine with it.
I love our traditions, and I hope those stay firmly fixed. At my folks, we have a taco bar for our Christmas meal: it’s easy, and the kids don’t want to take time to eat anyway – not with new toys awaiting them. My wife’s family has gotten into the soups, salads and sides (and my brother-in-law’s yearly crock filled with tender ribs), and that’s just pretty great, too.
The best part of it all will always be the people. If I asked you to list all of your presents from last year, you might struggle with such a task; but if I prompted you to remember the people you got to see, you could probably put the pieces together and come up with a list of folks you truly care about. That says it all. That’s a gift that’s tough to beat.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City and Albany.