EDITORIAL MUG: Matt Pearl

 I can never think of gift ideas for other folks. My family has to just be at their wits’ end with me at times: these poor folks want to buy me something for Christmas, and all I can do is stammer and promise to get back to them.

Now, this problem mainly stems from what I would describe as my being both aloof and disorganized. Typically, I end up asking for ties, sometimes food and other times athletic wear advertising my favorite sports teams.

