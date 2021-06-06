Back a few years ago, I remember a popular movie being in the theaters, a film called The Theory of Everything. The movie was a biographical picture of the life of the late, great physicist Stephen Hawking.
Attracting more of my attention than the movie itself was the title: I wondered about it in scientific terms – I have read about the continuing search of the unified field theory, a representation of how all the major forces of the universe is somehow connected and related – but also considered the title in terms of our American ideals.
Is it possible that We the People have been hardwired to believe that there is a single philosophy that can be applied to any situation, any issue or any problem?
We sure seem to behave as if we believe in such a master solution. We ally ourselves with political parties, or we call ourselves conservatives or liberals in declaration of our findings.
To be conservative is to subscribe to the agenda of the American right, while to express one’s liberal leanings seems to represent a total affiliation with the nation’s left. There’s just one problem:
I don’t know anyone who agrees with another entire group of people all of the time. So, we take up the search again. We look for the people in the community, or the Facebook devotees, or folks in various organizations or churches who think just like us on everything.
Then you read what they write, or you hear what they say while talking at the table or watch their reaction to the news of the day and realize, ‘She and I don’t totally agree on this point.’ So we take up our search again.
And we do so because we are foolishly seeking that theory of everything, a unified political ideology, the perfect, flawless system that always represents our personal perspectives on the issues of the day. But we should stop. We should stop for good.
I do not wish to offend: my only hope is to share my perspectives That being said, I feel strongly that if you join a club or a social media group and agree with everything you read from it, you might just benefit from taking some time alone to develop your critical thinking skills. The inability to come up with one’s own opinions and reactions is becoming a serious problem in this country.
Some of your acquaintances who seem the most knowledgeable, the folks who seem to have a talking point for every political discussion, might just possess wonderful natural critical thinking abilities. It is equally likely that they have spent 20 minutes on Twitter that morning and are parroting the takes offered by social media posters.
My perspective is an admittedly pessimistic one. Most folks I know get a little lazy at times, so they pick someone who typically represents their core values, read that pundit or analyst’s ideas, and develop a perspective on an issue accordingly.
Is it wrong to look for guidance and analysis? Is it bad to trust in other people’s thinking? Neither is in and of itself immoral, I would say. But what about when all of your talking points are coming from talk radio or TV talking heads or Twitter, it might be time to ask yourself an honest question:
If no one were telling me what to think, what would my reaction to this policy or idea be?
Imagine a world where you were left to your own cognitive devices to navigate through American politics. Imagine living without 24-hour news channels filling their hourly lineups with authors and politicians and activists getting into real-time shouting matches. Imagine reading, perhaps in this very newspaper, about an incident or action taken by a political entity, and having only your knowledge, values and expectations to guide you.
Imagine growing up the way everyone did in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. And then, remember to respect the folks who did grow up during those pre-information-overload years; age, as it turns out, has some real privileges.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.