Before smartphones, we watched television.
Before television – well, I suppose folks got up and stayed active, or maybe read a book.
Getting my children to see life from the perspective of not having digital entertainment available has been more difficult than I believed it would back before our kids came along.
Screens are so doggone interesting. I get it, because I have been known to waste a little time here and there looking into my phone screen (probably with a hypnotized, dull look on my face). But I am beginning to really value my technology-limited upbringing in the 1980s.
I remember when we got our first remote control television, probably around 1984 or 1985. It sure beat being the remote control for my dad: ‘Get up and turn to Channel 4, Matt. It’s time for the A-Team.’
(For those of you old enough to remember, incidentally, Channel 4 was the NBC affiliate in Kansas City back then, before 41 and 4 switched networks sometime in the 1990s.)
Now let’s be clear: I spent my share of time in front of the television set. I can quote commercials word-for-word that haven’t aired for over 35 years. I can sing every word to the opening theme to Laverne and Shirley (out of general courtesy, I will spare you the experience). If there had been smartphones and tablets at the time, I would have begged to use one frequently as I would have been allowed to do so.
But since I grew up in the TV-only age – and since my librarian mother and voracious reader father limited me to two hours of television daily – I read books. I played with my toys. I never wanted to color or draw or paint, really, but I did enjoy a good puzzle or board game, and I still do.
So over Christmas break when my wife and I delivered the sentence to our children, that of a strict limit on technology usage during their time away from school, it bothered me that it bothered them so much.
We have books in our home – hundreds of them at least. We have more board games than you would believe, and enough jigsaw puzzles to drive anyone crazy two or three times over They have more toys than I ever had. The Lego people in my home outnumber the actual people at least 10:1. The question began to burn in my mind:
Where did I go wrong? Why do these kids want their technology so badly?
But I knew the answers before I asked the questions. Tech is intuitively designed to match the way young people think. The apps on our tablet are written to keep the user using.The research is pretty clear now: technology is addictive. And I fooled around and got myself addicted to it, and have even let my children do the same.
So now what? Well, here’s the plan: First off, I guess I need to curb my addiction first – Like putting on my emergency mask first during an airplane crisis. I can’t help my kids until I help myself. My technology usage is probably more than I think: when my phone gives me its weekly port on screen time, I am frequently dumbfounded by the amount of total time it claims I have stared into its digital gaze.
Next, I need to put the tablet away. Too frequently lately, I have looked up (probably from my own stupid phone) and seen one of the kids using a device without having asked. I’ll model the good behavior first, then start expecting it.
And the last step has been in front of my eyes the whole time. I’m going to read more and expect the kids to read. I’m going to pull out games and puzzles and keep the non-digital fun rolling. I’ll be the model parent; you’ll see!
And then, when the kids are in bed and the house is quiet, I might grab for my phone. Just for a few minutes, though.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City and Albany.