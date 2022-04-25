The other day, I asked one of my classes how many of the students considered themselves to be introverts. Of the 13 students in the room, five or so raised their hands.
My question had a purpose. It seems strange to say, but I consider myself to be a bit introverted: my life and careers have forced me to behave in a more extroverted way, but I can assure you that in most situations, I prefer either to be alone or in a small group of people I know. Around others, I can be quite shy.
Anyway, I have begun to observe a few trends regarding people who are introverts, one of which seems to have disturbing implications if I happen to be close to the truth. In the past, a person who was shy, or who just simply enjoyed quiet time away from others, had a very different set of activities he or she could pursue.
In the recent past, introverted folks would read books, plant a garden or perhaps immerse themselves in a hobby or craft. But that’s not where kids who are on the shy side are turning these days. They are turning to technology.
Phones. Tablets. Game consoles. They’re all popular options for kids who do not enjoy more extroverted pursuits. Technology has its upside, for sure: it keeps the mind busy, builds hand-eye coordination and, most importantly, the use of it is an important skill as we become an increasingly more digital society. But by now we know that tech is not all upside.
The trend I am frequently observing is that of young people using technology to create a ‘false reality’ for themselves. They have begun more and more to abandon the goals that many of us considered important during our adolescence — making friends, dating, getting a driver’s license, etc. — in favor of chasing high scores on games, gathering gawdy amounts of followers on social media and hanging onto the ever-thrilling prospect of creating that ‘viral video’ that will give them 15 minutes of fame.
I am not attempting to lump every teenager into the same pile, nor am I condemning their being shy, even a bit introverted. I value my quiet time as much as anyone, probably more than many. The desire to withdraw is pretty normal, but my concern comes when people begin to prefer digital/virtual/augmented reality experiences to the actual important experiences of life.
Aren’t we supposed to sprain our ankles, to get poison ivy, to fall in love and get our hearts broken? Isn’t the point of life to live it, feel it, experience it? You can’t live, feel or experience things virtually and get the same effect.
For all of human history, people who were shy have generally faced the important moments in life when they were forced to open up, to talk with others and to step into the world of polite society. It’s important. We need to be careful nowadays: kids still need to look people in the eyes, to speak up when asked their names, and to understand the value of getting out of the house.
We have seen, unfortunately, an uptick of incidents in society where an introverted individual turns his negativity, his loneliness and his endless hours spent withdrawn from real experiences, and he suddenly erupts. Violence tends to follow. We can’t ban enough video games or phone apps or social media opportunities or even weapons to solve this problem.
What we must do as a society is to remind each other that human beings need other human beings, whether an individual personally wants to socialize face-to-face or not. We have to stop taking the easy route, lazily allowing our children’s phones to raise them for us; we instead must get them out of their bedrooms, get them talking to others, driving cars, joining clubs or sports – participating in their own real lives, rather than virtually substituting false realities for them.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.