I frequently have occasion to be proud of my students, but earlier this week one said something that really touched my heart. I’ll share.
This student was remarking on the unfortunate slowdown that has affected the movement of goods into (and across) this country. She noted that someone had mentioned to her that Christmas might be ruined by the shortages, and delayed deliveries of so many retail items.
‘Oh, no!’ my student recounted her reply with the appropriate sarcasm, ‘It would be a shame if we had to just settle for spending Christmas time with family.’
Now that’s a kid who gets it. That’s a teenager who is going to do the world some good.
As a dad, I want to give my kiddos a good Christmas. We’ll have presents, and things will be as normal as we can make them.
Every year, the kids ask me what I want for Christmas, and I am honest: ‘I want to spend time with family, put up the tree and enjoy the house with you kids and your mom.’ I mean, what do I need? I’m a nerd, so I like books. I like movies that have John Williams soundtracks. I enjoy the occasional sweater or a few new pairs of socks.
But need? No, I don’t need much. I’m thankful for all we have. It’s not enough to impress a lot of folks, but who’s trying to do that? What is a healthy measure of success? Is it accumulating enough junk that the people around me think I’m successful?
Thanksgiving gets buried in life. We move past costumes and candy, then head directly toward trees and tinsel. November’s special day lives between jack o’ lanterns and jingle bells, and we forget what an important reflection of our better qualities Thanksgiving can – should – be.
I remember sitting down to a reenactment of the first Thanksgiving back in the fall of 1983. It’s one of my earliest memories of school. I attended Maysville Elementary School, and my room (the students taught by Mrs. Twila Eggleston) dressed as pilgrims, while our counterparts from down the hall (Mrs. Loa Parkhurst’s class) dressed as Native Americans. We broke bread – honestly, I don’t recall much about the food. I assume they served us turkey, maybe some mashed potatoes. For all I remember it was spaghetti or corndogs or rectangular pizza.
But I remember learning that the two parties sat down to a harvest dinner in the Massachusetts Bay Colony all those years ago. I remember believing that such an event must have been important, because it would have marked the start of a perpetual friendship between the two groups. I later learned that the peace between the Europeans and Natives was temporary, fleeting, and I remember that it was a fact that saddened me.
Yes, Thanksgiving forces us to confront our desire to have more when we know we ought to be grateful for the blessings we already possess. It also provides a wonderful excuse to visit our loved ones – as if we needed any real reason to spend some time with the people in our lives.
And perhaps shortages in this or that changed your Thanksgiving dinner this year. Maybe you had to settle for the other brand of something, or perhaps you had to do completely without an item you would regularly see on the table. What of it? What if it all disappeared?
What if we were forced to direct our attention upon one another rather than gorging ourselves with food, or opening tons of presents here in another month? Would that be so terrible? I daresay folks who were already going to have a good holiday would go ahead and have one, and the ones who would have been miserable: well, no extra serving of turkey or extra gift under the tree would bring them joy.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.