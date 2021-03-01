BRRRR-INGGGGG!
The tardy bell calls us all to attention. It is thereverie of the high school, the bugle call that ignites us all to take action.
Mr. Pearl, can I go to the bathroom real quick?
No, but you may go really quickly. You are asking permission and you need to use the adverb form.
(Student rolls eyes.) Be right back, Mr. P.
It’s time to turn to page 736, class. Read over the section on Mark Twain and we’ll talk about it in three minutes.
What page? Page 736. The Mark Twain section.
Wait, didn’t we read this yesterday? No.
Are you sure, ‘cause this guy looks familiar. He’s from Missouri. Maybe he’s a relative or something. (My sarcasm goes unnoticed. There is also an obvious poster of Mr. Twain on the wall.)
For a few glorious minutes, they read. They seem interested. They are ready to emerge from this experience and begin the next: an in-depth discussion over our state’s most prominent, culture-changing writer of novels and short stories.
Hey, Mr. Pearl, did Mark Twain write anything good? No, sorry. He only wrote hospital waiting room pamphlets and jokes for printing on bubble gum wrappers. (More sarcasm, still unnoticed.)
Mr. Pearl, I went to Hannibal once. Great! Did you go to any of the Mark Twain sites? Nah, we were booking it to Chicago to see my aunt. I think we stopped and gassed up. Thank you, Tommy, for that relatable tale of your journey to Twain’s boyhood home.
I don’t think Jimmy made it back from the bathroom. He’s been gone for like 10 minutes. You’re right. You want me to check on him? No. Stay in your seat.
Now somebody tell me a little bit about Twain’s early life.
He grew up in Hannibal. Yup. We covered that. And his name was like Samuel Cleaver. Samuel Clemens. You’re thinking of Emanuel Cleaver. Who’s Emanuel Cleaver? Nevermind. Let’s move on.
So we gonna read Tom Sawyer or something? Well, no, I was planning on a few excerpts from Huckleberry Finn to give us a sample from Twain’s writings.
Why did he have that mustache? That just looks creepy. Not in the late 1800s. Mustaches didn’t get creepy until the 70s. I blame disco. (How are they not laughing?)
So I am glad you all have questions, but let’s talk a little about how Twain brought Realism into a literary landscape that had been leaning heavily upon Romanticism for a couple of generations. Twain really disliked the work of fellow author James Fenimore Cooper, for example.
Our history teacher loves that guy. That’s the Last of the Mohicans guy, right? Very good, Susie! Yes. Cooper wrote swashbuckling action stories, and Twain thought they were melodramatic and just bad writing.
Mr. Jackson won’t like it that you said Last of the Mohicans isn’t a good book. I didn’t say that, Jenny. Mark Twain did. Have Mr. Jackson take it up with Mr. Clemens and leave me out of it. (Still no Jimmy. I alert the school authorities.)
Hey, Pearl –MISTER Pearl, please –Ok, Mr. Pearl. Anyway, I’m gonna be gone tomorrow. What am I gonna miss? You’ll miss me. And we’re going to write a response to the Twain short story on page 742. Just type it up and share it, please. How long does it have to be? Just make it answer the question. So like a paragraph? Yes, whatever.
Oh, hey Jimmy, are you okay? Jimmy is fine, everybody. Let’s focus on Twain’s career as a steamboat pilot. No way, he drove boats? Umm, yeah. You don’t really drive steamboats but, yes. Why did he become a writer? It’s what he wanted. Man, I do not understand that: I hate writing. I know.
Did you ever want to be a writer, Pearl? It’s MISTER Pearl. Yes, I write every week. Remember, I own newspapers. Nah, but like books. Maybe. It’s never been a big consideration for me.
Can we close our books? No, we’re not done discussing how Twain uses – BRRRR-INGGGGG! Ok, we’ll pick it up tomorrow.
Later Mr. P! Later, Russ. Will we need our books tomorrow? (Heavy sigh). Yes, Russ. See you then! Yup, I’ll be here.
I’ll always be here.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.