We hear frequently about the rule of law, which in most cases refers to what the legal codes of our communities, our state and our nation have established regarding our conduct. If we say that an action is done in accordance with the rule of law, we generally mean that things have been done properly, legally.
Thinking on this phrase, it occurs to me that, although we certainly don’t hear the expression used in our common conversations, there also exists a law of rules. I’ll explain my thinking.
Every society has rules, and every civilized group of people finds the need to maintain order amongst its citizens. But we know there is a balance that a productive society must strike: we must promote the individual freedoms of the people to live, to innovate, to think and to produce; and we must also rein in the desires of individuals who would use their freedoms to inhibit the positive, productive actions of others.
There is, however, a limit to the rules we can be expected to adopt as a society. Within the humankind is a law written in our very nature, a law that stipulates we cannot be ruled endlessly. A society that operates by the rule of law is an orderly, productive one. And a society that operates beyond the confines of the law of rules will struggle to maintain the adoration of its individual citizens.
So where’s the line? How much government is too much? How little is too little? Folks, if I knew the answer to that question, I think I might have the fast track to sitting in the Oval Office.
What I do know is that different people have different tolerance for heat and cold, for pain, for frustration and for stress – why wouldn’t the same be so for authority? This principle is the chief divide in our nation right now: how much government is the right amount?
To complicate the issue in the U.S., we are also experiencing a division along similar (though not identical) lines regarding to what extent our government should align itself with the religious traditions that were prevalent during the establishment of this country.
The Founding Fathers were adamant that religion and society must remain separate: government can’t establish a state religion, and individuals may believe and practice as they choose. That’s in the same amendment that allows me to write what I believe in this column: the First one.
It’s clear to me as I read the Constitution of the United States that the aim of our founders was to get government out of the way, and to allow religion to thrive as a separate entity. The authority of scripture may rule those who subscribe to it, and government will not interfere.
The two-way street, however, is that society in general is free from the authority of any religious teachings: just because I hold a biblical alignment to one principle or scriptural opposition to another does not give me authority over my neighbor. I trust you each can see this playing out in our society today.
Where does it end? Who wins?
If you and I decide to be constitutionalists, then we can all win, because we will all have the power and freedom to live as we choose – so long as our actions do not harm or infringe upon the choices of others. When I walk into church, I can speak upon, act on and promote the ideals of our congregation’s choosing – but I cannot use said ideals (without invitation) at the church down the block, nor can I use my principles to mobilize against the free people of this society.
Or, to simplify it: My government must stay out of my church, and no church may lay singular claim to the principles of government. Each is free from the other, because each possesses its own unique authority.
