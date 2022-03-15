One of my kids has had the flu in the past couple of weeks. Another had strep throat. Normally, these events are not cause for celebration.
But as Covid-19 wanes and all of the other little infections come back, a few days of dealing with fever with normal, more familiar diseases is actually not the worst thing. It’s as if certain things are returning to normal and I can’t say it doesn’t give me some relief.
I am not a medical professional, and I am therefore not declaring coronavirus defeated, but cases are low, and people are moving freely about town. It’s beginning to look like what we have wanted, what we have hoped for over the past couple of years.
It was an odd feeling: having a doctor tell my wife that our child had a case of the flu, to take her home and keep her fever down – no Covid. Wow. I’ve never been happy to hear an influenza diagnosis.
And strep, while potentially dangerous, is fairly treatable. A little amoxicillin and my kiddo was running around the house like the bundle of energy that he typically is.
There are good reasons, perhaps, for us to continue to exercise caution. There are also compelling factors that will, hopefully, allow all of us to celebrate the moments that our summers are likely to give us.
Last year, I made drastic changes to a vacation plan, a measure I took in response to elevated Covid-19 risks in the region of our planned getaway. I hold a lot of hope that we will have a more normal summer season in 2022. Goodness knows things couldn’t get much weirder than they have been.
Yes, it seems that this time around that the coming of spring has a deeper meaning than usual. We always celebrate the return of life to the world, of green to the grass and trees. This year, I have begun to feel a return of hope, a recharging of my optimism toward our lives and our future.
I know the Vladimir Putin-types of this world seem always to be plotting to ruin the world’s springtime, but I will also say that the planet’s response to his aggression has been impressive. My sorrows are now directed not only toward the people of Ukraine, but also toward the Russian civilians, whose tyrannical leadership may cause many of them to suffer. That’s who sanctions generally end up hurting, as we have seen happen in times past.
It can be exhausting, worrying about madmen and what they intend to do with our fragile planet. That’s when faith tends to kick in, and we find ways to appreciate what appears to be an end to the pandemic, to enjoy the first moments of a beautiful spring, to find comfort in the good that remains in this world.
Don’t give that to Putin. Don’t surrender your optimism to madmen: they will take it, and they will repay you with threats and continued fears. We have to stand with what is good and right in this world; I was brought up to believe that when the good people take a moral stand against wrong, that they are powerful.
We have an obligation not to allow the folks who seek to disrupt, to harm, to perform acts of violence or terror against the innocent to win. The best way to triumph in any moral dispute is simply to do what is right. You’re not going to change the hearts of dictators, but you can make them despair when they realize the entire world opposes them.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.