Everybody is an expert. Just ask them; they’ll tell you.
Everybody knows everything they need to know about pandemics and environmental science and politics and their neighbors’ business.
Nobody seems to take much responsibility for any of it, though. Have you noticed that?
It has been my downfall many times over the years: charitably giving myself more credit than I deserve. I like my ideas; I daresay you like yours, too. That doesn’t make me right, and it doesn’t make you right, either.
It makes us both stubborn human beings. I’ll admit to it if you will.
But one of these days, it will behoove us – you and me – to admit to not being an expert on everything. When we do take that big step in admitting our imperfections, let’s go ahead and do humanity another good turn: let’s also allow our leaders not to be experts on everything all the time.
Let’s allow our presidents and congresspeople and state officials to defer to the expertise of others. Let’s stop expecting everyone to be well versed in all facts and figures at any given moment and remember that humanity does a better job when it takes its time, when it chooses the right answer rather than the quickest one.
I am tired of people myself included) wanting to be right over wanting to do right. There is really no comparison between the quality of the two experiences: you’ll never be able to convince everyone that you are right on any particular point, but if you do what you know is right, you and everyone around you generally stands to benefit.
It’s as if actions really do speak louder than words. Who’d have guessed it?
We don’t need more experts. Every field imaginable is crowded with folks who know enough to solve really difficult problems. We are not lacking in information; to the contrary, there is more available knowledge for us to access than at any previous point in history.
What we need is to clean our information-overloaded filters and get back to believing the words and works of the informed, rather than basing our life philosophies on cute little sayings we stole from social media.
Yes, we need to clean those filters; we need to recognize when we are being persuaded, manipulated and even duped into believing things that lack evidence or academic merit. It’s as if Americans have all come to believe that an internet connection and an hour of scrolling before bed has made them experts on everything.
What a waste of information. What a shame that a proud nation has decided to ruin itself with never-ending social media wars and online mudslinging matches with complete strangers.
But back to our original notion: if everyone is an expert, then is anyone really an expert?
Be honest. Consider the homeopathic cure for cancer or coronavirus that you read about online: are you confident enough to have folks come to you seeking medical advice, and to prescribe them this home remedy? Are you willing to bet what you read online against your loved ones’ lives?
We have to be careful, of course. I believe that there have been and can certainly be deceptions conducted by people in power. I know that corruption exists, that greed for money or power can compel people to lie and manipulate others. But I do not believe, no matter how tempting, that apple cider vinegar can fix every medical malady. Sorry.
So whom do we trust? Well, I’ll be the first to admit that it can sometimes be difficult for us to discern who the trustworthy folks are. In crisis, though my rule of thumb has become (pandemic in mind, of course) to look to the folks with cool heads and clear messages. If you’re looking to panic in tough times, someone will always be ready to lead you into the madness. If instead you want to learn, grow, understand and move on, however, I would look for people who have risen to meet the challenge at hand, people who have chosen understanding over emotion, wisdom over panic.
Matt Pearl owns and operates newspapers in King City, Albany and Grant City.