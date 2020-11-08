Thank you for your support in the recent election. This was my first experience in being a candidate and wow did I learn a great deal! I learned Nodaway County has great people living in it. I have enjoyed getting out and meeting new people, getting reacquainted with old friends and learning about the wants, needs and wishes of those living here. I learned we have a dynamic county filled with hard working people who care about each other, take care of each other and truly enjoy living in this community as I do! I also learned how naive I am in how politics work. Bob and I ran a fun, clean and enjoyable campaign against each other. Two friends putting it out there what we felt would make either of us a good Commissioner. I also learned how outside elements can interject themselves into a campaign without the consent or the knowledge of a candidate. While the positive mailer many received felt great, the negative one about Bob did not and quite frankly left me at a complete loss! Bob is a good man with a great family. Nothing but respect for them. Thank you again for your support. Again, I am truly humbled and appreciative for it and will work to serve the people of the South District well!
––Scott Walk