When the Forum arrives I scan the news, then the opinion section for views of contributors. Today, Larry Anderson lauded northern Missouri (I agree) and lamented the situation is several major metro areas where he would not live (a view I do not share), but that is the essence of opinion. I have found good and bad everywhere, even here.
Other views included Social Security, Professor Hafer’s view on the economy and vaccine mandates, a column on the Missouri legislature veto session, Matt Pearl’s view that chili is a winter entrée (I strongly disagree) and Congressman Sam Graves’ view opposing mandates (even no smoking in buildings?). Each one an opinion to consider. Agree or not, assessing opinions is how we can improve.
At issue is how we participate wherever we are. I recall President Truman said, “The only things in life worth doing are the things we do to help others.” Words to live by. Growing up in my dad’s grocery store here my most common question to customers was, “How can I help?” I believe that’s the ticket to success.
While information is the character of the news sections, being helpful may be the core of opinion. As a speaker who has trained speakers to improve, a common question is, “How can I influence an audience?” My answer is, “How can you not?” The goal is influencing them positively, helpfully, which I am convinced when they are encouraged to think as clearly as possible.
––Gordon Hill
Maryville