It’s a good time to upskill. Your library card can help.
Online courses in business, tech, workplace and personal skills are now available to library cardholders
Thanks to our Maryville property owners who just paid their annual property taxes — a small percentage of which nearly fully funds our operations — I’m pleased to report Maryville Public Library is on solid financial footing. But since we’re still seeing relatively low checkout numbers, library staff is using this time as an opportunity to experiment with more digital resources and find new ways of serving our taxpayers.
As of this month, the library is offering another new online resource to help our cardholders succeed. Gale’s Udemy for Business offers a curated selection of more than 4,000 online video courses in topics related to technology, business and workplace skills, as well as personal skills and hobbies. Bookkeeping, business analytics, Python coding, Chinese language skills, podcasting, and violin, are just a few examples of available courses.
Udemy courses tend to be more comprehensive and organized than YouTube video offerings. They’re also free of the advertising and sideshow distraction the viewer finds on YouTube, and Udemy video instructors provide the viewer supplementary PDF documents to support learning and application. Each course provides a series of video lessons and finishing a course triggers an option to save or print a completion certificate, a potentially useful feature for both employers and job seekers.
I just completed an excellent short course in delegation that provided me templates I can use at work, and I’m over halfway into a very good introductory course in conflict resolution. And for those like me who haven’t touched a sewing machine since their middle school Home Ec class, I also recommend Udemy’s Sewing 101 course.
To get started using Udemy for Business, users need a current full-access or three-item library card and either a Gmail or Microsoft account. To learn more, please visit Maryville Public Library’s website at www.maryvillepubliclibrary.lib.mo.us.
Stephanie Patterson is the Maryville Public Library Director