Editor’s Note: This is a column I originally wrote for our total market coverage edition back in June, but after everything we have all been through over the past several months, I find it even more appropriate today.
I saw a response to one of our posts on The Maryville Forum Facebook page several months ago that said, “Who reads newspapers anymore, anyway?”
It has become a tired old mantra, but for people like me, it’s a problematic misperception — if you say it enough, people believe it.
Of course, it’s not the first time I’ve seen or heard similar comments, but over the course of time, I think I’ve finally developed my response:
“Only the people who want to be informed.”
See, contrary to popular belief, a lot of people are reading newspapers.
Many of you who are reading this column are subscribers — you pay to receive the newspaper either through the traditional printed-on-paper format or through more modern digital means on maryvilleforum.com. Either way, you’re reading the newspaper.
It’s hard to know how many people read the printed newspaper AND read the digital version online, so I realize there’s some overlap, but to the best of our ability, we estimate more than 3,500 individual people read the newspaper through some means each week. Many of those visit maryvilleforum.com each day for regular updates. Countless more people access us through our social media platforms.
Some of you have been subscribers for all of your lives, in some cases more than 50 years.
Many grew up with parents and grandparents who were newspaper readers who instilled the habit of getting accurate and reliable information from the most accurate and reliable source — the newspaper.
To you, I say, “We can’t thank you enough, THANK YOU!”
To you, I also say, “We need more like you.”
It is our hope that you will continue to find value in our products and that you will help us reveal that value to others.
Our small business — and others like us — literally will not survive without continually cultivating new readers, customers, ones who see the value in what we do and are willing to pay for it.
If you aren’t a subscriber, but you received this week’s Forum, it’s because we are reaching out to every home in Nodaway County with this sample of what we do each week along with a special offer of just $29 for your first year.
We invite you to become one of our loyal readers and get your news in an unbiased way, a traditional format that has been threatened by so many unincorporated outlets online and through social media.
If you’re satisfied with getting the information you use to make your decisions from something that sounds like redbloodedamericans.com or leftcoastjustice.org, then we’re probably not the news outlet for you.
Newspapers fall into a bucket that I’m simply going to label “tradition.”
There has been an assault on tradition in our country and it’s not by accident.
Churches have felt the results, schools have suffered the consequences and at times our society as a whole appears to be coming unraveled from it.
Newspapers are no different.
But when people manufacture their own truths, it eats away at the very foundation of what this country is built on.
I’m not saying that all traditions are good or worth protecting — just because “that’s the way we’ve always done it,” doesn’t necessarily make it right. We’ve recently seen some of those negative traditions come to light in a historic way and hopefully real progress is being made to correct them.
Specifically, there’s no room or reason for racism in our country. We should be further along from that painful stain on our society by now.
Our pledge to you is that we will employ professional reporters and we will seek out the truth from the appropriate sources in an unbiased way.
I can guarantee that you won’t always like what you read in this newspaper.
Although it is our desire to please you, our goal is to inform you, and unfortunately, we can’t always do both of those things at the same time.
If you received this newspaper in your mail, that means you are in our coverage area. So, if you know about news that affects you, let us know.
We are always looking for story ideas that impact our readers in Nodaway County and the surrounding communities and we’re always looking for new subscribers — did I mention the special this week is just $29 per year?!
Phil Cobb is the owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post.