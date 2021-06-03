The worst kept secret in northwest Missouri is now officially official.
On June 1, Cobb Publishing relinquished ownership of this newspaper to its new and current owner, Garner Media Holdings.
Since December of 2013, when a ragtag bunch of idealists entered the building at South Main and Jenkins in the middle of the night and published its first edition of the Maryville Daily Forum the next day, Chaundee and I had been the owners and stewards of this longstanding publication. On Tuesday, we turned it over to the capable hands of Ken and Traci Garner.
I can’t say owning the Forum was everything I dreamt it could be. But I can say with full confidence that this publication is better today than it was when we found it.
I can also say that although where we are today and what we are today are different from what I imagined we would be, I will forever be proud of what this newspaper has become.
The credit for that falls squarely on our employees.
Although I knew this business could be successful, I couldn’t have imagined the shape it would take.
We twisted and turned to try to find the right people to make this work, all the while adapting to the strengths of the staff we had at any given time.
Somehow, we arrived at a formula that is highly effective.
Yes, we created the framework to give this newspaper a new life, but there is a list of employees to whom we owe an eternal debt of gratitude.
The list is long and I’m going to try to name them all, but there are a handful who deserve special recognition for going above and beyond.
Let’s start with the core group: Lana Cobb, Twyla Martin and Rita Piveral.
When I knew I had breathed my last breath as a GateHouse Media employee (this newspaper’s previous owner and my former employer), Twyla, Rita and my mom believed enough in me to come along for the journey.
The future was completely uncertain at that time, but we knew together — somehow — we could make it work. From that mutual trust came The Post, a publication that eventually made all this possible.
My mom has now retired and returned to King City, where she lived and owned the newspaper for nearly 25 years and where she still has a long list of friends.
She worked in this industry – often under-appreciated, sometimes under-estimated, but always dedicated and loyal – for more than 50 years.
Twyla and Rita remain vital pieces of this organization going forward.
Kaity Holtman was the first employee we brought on prior to buying The Forum.
About half my age, Kaity represented a vital resource in the evolution from pure print to a multi-media platform including online and social media.
When I told Chaundee I wasn’t sure I could afford to hire Kaity, she told me I couldn’t afford not to. Not surprisingly, she was right.
Among a long list of contributions she made, Kaity is solely responsible for creating maryvilleforum.com and the bulk of the social media channels our readers enjoy today.
Our second hire was Rita’s son Tyler Piveral. As our business grew and I became busier and busier, it soon became necessary to start shedding some responsibilities.
Tyler was there and was willing to take on some of my less-desirable duties, not the least of which was driving to St. Joe, often in the middle of the night and too often in crappy weather conditions.
There’s no way I would have survived without Tyler taking on those tasks, especially during the four years we were still daily.
Enter the late Jim Fall. If you’ve been a reader of this newspaper for very long, you know what Jim meant to me — to us. His fingerprints are still all over this place and his legacy will live on in many ways, especially in this newspaper.
Jim had such a great influence on so many people in so many places throughout his life. Being one of those fortunate ones will always be one of my most cherished treasures.
Tony Brown was here when we left, and he was here when we came back. For about a decade, this newspaper was Tony Brown. Tony was capable of creating enough content on a daily basis to fill up a five-day daily newspaper with astonishing consistency.
My biggest challenge initially was finding people to help take the load off of him. But it didn’t matter. Tony just worked every day until he couldn’t work any longer and then he would come back the next day and do it all again.
Tony left a lasting impression on our newsroom and his influence lives on through our current newsroom staff.
That’s where the focus of this column will now shift.
I don’t know if anybody really knows this like I do, but along about early 2017, I was done. I couldn’t do this anymore.
Jim Fall was gone, Tony’s career was winding down and so many of the things we had tried, especially with the staff, had failed. It seemed like an unending battle to find and keep the right people to make this fragile balance work in our favor.
Then, at what seemed like the last possible moment and without a doubt an answered prayer, in came Skye Pournazari and shortly after, Jon Dykstra.
Those two probably didn’t know it until now, but I really don’t think I would have done this as long as I did if those two wouldn’t have shown up when they did.
They made it possible for me to do the job of running this business for the past three to four years.
Both have gone and continue to go far beyond my expectations.
So often, younger generations are criticized for a lack of work ethic. Not so with Skye and Jon. I promise, you can not find anyone in any job more devoted to their craft than these two.
The last person I’ll single out is Geoffrey Woehlk.
In my frantic search to find someone to be a capable reporter for this publication, I stumbled across Geoff’s resume. I almost skipped right past it because at the time he worked for a TV station. I’ve found that although going from print to broadcast often works, going from broadcast to print typically doesn’t translate.
Fortunately, I took the time to read some of Geoffrey’s online reports on the station’s website.
I immediately saw the talent in his reporting and his rare writing skill.
Geoffrey was recently named as the Missouri Press Association’s Outstanding Young Journalist.
That announcement will go down as one of my proudest moments as owner of this newspaper.
I want you to read the rest of these names as more of an honor roll than an honorable mention, because each one made important contributions to this newspaper during our time at the helm.
I hope you’ll recognize and remember these names.
Jason Lawrence, Kevin Birdsell, Steve Hartman, Joe Hartman, Everett Straw, Kelsey Cobb, Trinity Cobb, Gary Darling, Tammy Mather, Dalton Vitt, Cameron Howard, Elizabeth Golden, Katy Barth, Audrey Wheeler, Chris Roush, Matthew Whittington, Alanna Wolf Armstrong, Jennifer Haglund, Jaque Runyon, Jessica Allen, Jerry Lutz, Kenny Larabee, Dustin Henggeler, David Merrill, Tom Pinney, Henry Janssen, Taylor Mizera, Cody Thorn, Andrea Graves, Tammy Graves, Amy Mason, Jessika Eidson, Svetlana Meyer, Brian Burton, Tucker Franklin, Anthony Crane and last but obviously not least, my most recent hire, Ken Garner.
I’ve known Ken since my early days of what was then called Liberty Group Publishing and later became GateHouse Media.
I feel good about leaving the operation in Ken’s hands because I know he will care about the product, the people and the community.
The list of people I would have felt good about turning this over to is a short one.
We have made some difficult and unpopular decisions over these past several years, but today it’s all worth it.
Because we have practiced responsible expense management, I can confidently say that we are turning over a healthy and profitable business to the Garners. The Maryville Forum has a bright future ahead under their stewardship.
There are so many people who deserve our thanks and there’s no way I could name them all in this space, so I will simply say: thank you to all of you for your contributions, but I want you to know, it’s the friendships I will always value most.
To all our friends at Countryside Christian Church, Maryville Host Lions Club, Maryville Chamber of Commerce and all the other groups we’ve had the good fortune of being a part of … I doubt you could know how important your role in our lives has been.
With all that said, this is not goodbye.
I’ll start my new job on Monday, training to be a financial advisor for Edward Jones.
Eventually I’ll be relocating to North Kansas City, but not until August.
Chaundee won’t join me until at least next year when we’ll have a better idea of our permanent location. Even then, we’ll barely be more than an hour away.
We’ll still own the building at 111 E. Jenkins and we’ll still have family and friends here, so we will be around.
So, this is not goodbye, but this is most likely the last time you’ll have to tolerate a much-too-lengthy column from me.