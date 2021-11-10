Veterans Day is one of those days that is always a little melancholy, but also a day filled with pride. Each year I uncork one of my best bottles of bourbon, pour myself a glass and toast all of those who have passed on and to those still keeping the wolves away from the hatch today.
I also pour a small glass that is not drunk to the ones who are still missing. Each day I wear a POW-MIA bracelet that bears the name Marine Lance Cpl. Edward J. Rykoskey, who went missing after being ambushed during a recon patrol near Danang during the Vietnam War, as a testament to never forget those left behind in our nation’s wars. One problem, oftentimes, minus a few days of the year, is that most people do forget. I want people to remember; they don’t have to pay homage or even say thanks, just don’t forget.
I don’t think my service to this great nation was anything spectacular. Don’t get me wrong I am extremely proud of my time in the United States Marine Corps. I just think of my time as ordinary and doing what I was supposed to do or “called” to do. I didn’t do anything overly heroic, extraordinary or valorous during my nearly seven years of service. I would bet that if you talked with a lot of veterans many of them would have similar views or at the very least not be boastful of what they did. There are so many stories out there of veterans who did amazing things during the most challenging of times to put it mildly. If you’ve been reading our Stars and Stripes specials the last several weeks you know exactly what I am talking about.
I made some of the best friends I’ve ever had in my life during those years and although I haven’t talked to many of them in at least a decade, we could meet up in a bar somewhere and pick up right where we left off the last time we spoke and not miss a beat. That’s the bond that men and women who have served this country share. It is a bond unlike anything else — warriors united for a common cause despite political beliefs, racial and religious backgrounds.
An example of this is the Marine Corps’ birthday, Nov. 10 the day before Veterans Day. I can tell you that I plan to spend the evening with some fellow Devil Dogs at a local watering hole. Although I do not know many of them and certainly did not serve with any of them I will most definitely enjoy their company as we enjoy a camaraderie that very few enjoy or understand.
So when you are out and about and see someone wearing an article of clothing denoting their military service, remember it is not boastful, but worn with the pride and knowledge that they served their country when others would not or could not. Although they may not have done something extraordinary, their service and dedication is far from ordinary.
In the words of former President Ronald Reagan, “Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world. A veteran does not have that problem.”
Ken Garner is the owner and publisher of The Maryville Forum and The Post and a Marine Corps veteran.