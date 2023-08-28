America isn’t going to disappear physically, but the left is working every minute of every day to force this country to become what it was not intended to be. I hope that never happens, but there’s no guarantee. Decay and indifference can be hard to mitigate, and the skid is greased with leftist corruption, arrogance and activism.
How is America vanishing? Well, for one thing we are losing our national autonomy. Biden’s claim that our southern border is under control is a lie. Millions of immigrants have entered this country illegally since Biden took office and have joined millions more already here. This situation is being encouraged by Democrats seeking power for themselves and their party through raw numbers. This is dangerous because poor people are being callously used by conscienceless politicians bent on changing America.
It’s simple: no borders, no country. Does that fit with the one-world view of the left? Of course it does. Does the left want what’s best for America, including those citizens who may disagree with their peculiar perspective? Of course they do not. Destruction is the left’s goal; replacement is their purpose.
Everyone must understand the breakdown at the border has little to do with humanitarianism as liberals claim. It has to do with political greed, growing a much needed power base for the future, and forcing social, political and ethnic change on a system liberals despise. Remember, Biden stopped the construction of the border wall on day one of his administration.
I submit an open border is a mockery of our generous and useful legal immigration history. It is an abomination and must be termed as such.
Speaking of history, it too is vanishing into the goofy morass of liberal thinking. Woke is the new buzzword within the leftist elite working for a refined view of America’s past. This view informs selectively, teaches history negatively, and enforces leftist ideology willfully and purposefully. The only truth is theirs.
It is cold, calculated politics designed to break down our sense of identity. This can vanish like so many statues into the political vacuum of ideology. It makes everyone susceptible to singularity of thought.
Disappearing too is America’s identity as a muscular defender of democracy. Challenging that authority is an emboldened China which senses weakness and opportunity from this administration. China’s navy is now larger than ours. The communist country now has facilities in Cuba. China is trying to buy American farmland, and at least one biological facility here at home has been outed. Our national security is threatened through encroachment.
Vanishing from America is the constitutional foundation of three branches of government: executive, judicial and legislative. A fourth branch is now flexing. This is the agency arm that wields the power of making rules and regulations. This allows the Green New Deal to advance without formally passing through the legislative and executive branches.
This fourth branch allows activism from the left to progress. Regulations become as powerful as laws. The Environmental Protection Agency does what it wants, and it’s just getting started. These entities are the swamp emboldened.
Law and order is vanishing due to the left’s incredible claim that we are better off with canceled police, prisons, courts and self-defense. Crime is rising, but liberals are okay with that. Are you?
These things may vanish too: currency (many people carry only plastic now), banks (the left wants a central bank), newspapers (one closes per week), gas-powered tools (lawnmowers etc.), the Bill of Rights (notably the First and Second Amendments), American icons (extremists want Mount Rushmore gone), cattle, individualism, critical thinking, common sense, humor, political integrity, and hope for a brilliant future.
It doesn’t have to be that way, but only voters can change this country’s direction. Surely we have seen enough to understand what is at stake.
Will this nation vanish into the joyless fog of socialism, guilt and debt, or will we fight through it as we have before? We will know soon, and I have my fingers crossed. Woke, after all, has more than one meaning and a designation of its own.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.