EDITORIAL MUG: Larry Anderson

America isn’t going to disappear physically, but the left is working every minute of every day to force this country to become what it was not intended to be. I hope that never happens, but there’s no guarantee. Decay and indifference can be hard to mitigate, and the skid is greased with leftist corruption, arrogance and activism.

How is America vanishing? Well, for one thing we are losing our national autonomy. Biden’s claim that our southern border is under control is a lie. Millions of immigrants have entered this country illegally since Biden took office and have joined millions more already here. This situation is being encouraged by Democrats seeking power for themselves and their party through raw numbers. This is dangerous because poor people are being callously used by conscienceless politicians bent on changing America.

