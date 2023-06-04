EDITORIAL MUG: Larry Anderson

California entered the Union in 1850 amid a population boon triggered by a monster gold strike. Since then, it has become renowned as the Golden State for its abundance of natural resources, sunshine, and 900 miles of scenic coastline. 

For decades California has been the place to go, to be seen, to strike it rich. Its climate has been mild and its arms widespread. Today it is by far the most populous state with an unmatched concentration in such industries as entertainment, technology and agriculture. Nearly 40 million Americans live there. That’s over 12% of our total population bunched mostly in huge cities and suburbs. 

