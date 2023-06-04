California entered the Union in 1850 amid a population boon triggered by a monster gold strike. Since then, it has become renowned as the Golden State for its abundance of natural resources, sunshine, and 900 miles of scenic coastline.
For decades California has been the place to go, to be seen, to strike it rich. Its climate has been mild and its arms widespread. Today it is by far the most populous state with an unmatched concentration in such industries as entertainment, technology and agriculture. Nearly 40 million Americans live there. That’s over 12% of our total population bunched mostly in huge cities and suburbs.
There’s bound to be problems in this country’s largest economy. Most are political, which is no big surprise, but some are self-inflicted and absolutely avoidable. California, once an enviable trendsetter, has begun to flounder. Other states should learn much from its self-destructive tendencies.
For the first time in its history, more people are leaving California than moving in. A half million citizens have reportedly left in recent years for states like Idaho, Texas and Florida. High taxes and real estate, an insane cost of living, crime, and lousy leadership are primary reasons for seeking greener pastures. Who can blame the newly departed when they see rot and foolishness spreading like wind-driven flames?
California is home to a full 30% of the nation’s homeless population. Most of these people live on the streets and beaches of cities like San Francisco and Lost Angeles but represent bigger issues: addiction, alcoholism, mental illness, economic failure, and social disdain. None of these afflictions enhance society, but liberal leadership can offer only excuses for the growth in homelessness. Problems connected to it are clearly worsening.
Homelessness in California is chronic. It isn’t going away, so people are bailing because they don’t want to live in disgust of what their environment has become. They don’t want to live in fear in a state where squatters have more rights than property owners nor do they wish to participate in a declining standard of living which includes the visual. Folks want to feel safe.
In California if you call the police because you feel threatened, there is a good chance help will be tardy or not show. The police, you see, are undermanned and stretched to the max. This is because of liberal insistence on defunding the police and replacing experienced, dedicated officers with social workers and platitudes. These practices have already failed miserably at the expense of citizens, but there will be no admission of fault on the part of liberals within city and state governments. They are absolutely to blame, however.
Homicides are up 7.2% in the state since 2020. Seventy-five per cent of voters cite defunding the police as the main cause of this serious spike. They are in a position to know.
At least 352 companies have moved headquarters out of California recently under Governor Gavin Newsome with many others moving production and warehouse facilities to friendlier states such as Texas. The cost of production has gotten too high. High taxes are crippling expansion and endless regulations are too frustrating and expensive. Huge employers like Tesla, Charles Schwab, and Oracle have relocated. I suspect their sense of relief was liberating.
The state’s budget is over $300 billion, but it isn’t enough. Newsome’s government overspends and expects citizens to come to the rescue. Reduce spending? Bring in more investment capital? Make life easier for those trying to establish or maintain business? Out the question! That would be supportive of capitalism, not socialist fantasy.
By the way, California has the highest state income taxes and the highest individual income taxes in the country. For the left this is undoubtedly a source of pride, but for working Californians it makes life difficult. So they leave in disgust.
You know, if I lived in California, I think I would move to Missouri where common sense is still in evidence.
This state should absolutely be pursuing businesses and industries fleeing California as if the house was on fire. Missouri balances its budget and even reduces taxes once in a while. Here there is space, opportunity and faith in America.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.