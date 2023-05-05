EDITORIAL MUG: Larry Anderson

Hot on the heels of COVID was the inflation dragon with which we are still battling. Indeed, inflation is likely to remain in our wallets at least until next year when an approaching election may improve performance in casual Washington. We will see, but I suspect inflation will be tamed only when it benefits the most politically.

Inflation is something that is often felt more readily than understood even though the causes are few. One primary contributor is when there is more demand than supply concerning something important enough to impact the broad economy. A sudden short supply of oil, for instance, can trigger inflation because virtually everyone consumes it in a variety of capacities, even environmental activists pretending otherwise.

