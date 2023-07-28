It is evident America is starting to resist when it comes to the left’s plans for an America makeover. Citizens are digging in and fighting back.
When Bud Light carelessly joined the so-called woke culture, droves of Americans stopped buying the beer, thereby causing Anheuser-Busch to lose billions in revenue and plenty of market share. Management responsible for this error in social judgment could have fixed the problem had they the courage, but instead they doubled down rather than admit stupidity. Now the downsizing company is eliminating workers who need their jobs. Once again, those least responsible pay the most when rabid liberalism fails yet again.
I confess to downing a Bud Light on occasion but no more. The company made its bed, and Bud needs customers a lot more than consumers need it in a land replete with choices. America needs this quiet activism because it sends a clear message from the right without breaking things. Keep it up.
Many have boycotted Target, a major retailer, for similar reasons. It was easy for me to join this protest. I don’t have to shop Target, and I won’t. As its losses mount, Target must reconsider its position and management choices. This reaction proves there is power in numbers and that the silent majority still thrives.
When Ben and Jerry’s ice cream smugly pointed out America was built on land taken from Native Americans, they foolishly forgot to mention their own plant abides on Indian soil. The company hasn’t mentioned any plans to move off their property or to compensate any tribe for injustice. The hypocrisy was obvious and many responded to it with a timely boycott of Cherry Garcia. My refrigerator shall remain void of Ben and Jerry’s too. I am now Blue Bunny for keeps.
Parents and students are standing up and fighting for their rights against arrogant school boards and administrators advancing a non-educational social agenda contrary to the values of constituents. These courageous people have proven the right to protest doesn’t belong to the left alone. Good for them.
Diving poll numbers suggest a growing number of voters are getting fed up with the corruption and arrogance of the Biden administration. The vote remains the protest most respected. Do that in large numbers.
The aforementioned examples lead to why we need new leadership in America. It is being proven daily the Biden-led crowd is too far left for most voters. Plus, there are more urgent issues in this country than a forced social agenda which is where Democrats concentrate.
We need a president with the strength to confront leftist degradation. There is such a man available, I think. His name is Ron DeSantis, the successful and popular governor of Florida, who is currently a candidate for president. I am supporting DeSantis for now.
I say for now because it is impossible to tell how far he will get with Donald Trump currently leading the polls with a comeback pending. DeSantis is a strong contender nevertheless. He is raising respectable sums and doesn’t have Trump’s political baggage. DeSantis is young, smart and filled with ideas and purpose. He could surge against Trump if he debates and campaigns well. He also could beat Biden, in my opinion, since Joe has to defend the very policies that have so many Americans ready for someone who can walk and chew gum simultaneously.
DeSantis lacks Trump’s or Biden’s name recognition due to their presidencies, but he does have a new book out that I recommend everyone read. It is entitled The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival. When I finished the book, I knew this country has a winner, a man with the guts to get this nation back on track after years of thrashing in liberal muck. DeSantis’s book is a good start for anyone looking for fresh governance.
It is clearer every day that it is time to fight back behind the leadership of a man with enormous potential, a positive attitude toward America, and nice hair. He’s worth a look and then some. Do some reading and rejoicing.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.