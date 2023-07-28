EDITORIAL MUG: Larry Anderson

It is evident America is starting to resist when it comes to the left’s plans for an America makeover. Citizens are digging in and fighting back. 

When Bud Light carelessly joined the so-called woke culture, droves of Americans stopped buying the beer, thereby causing Anheuser-Busch to lose billions in revenue and plenty of market share. Management responsible for this error in social judgment could have fixed the problem had they the courage, but instead they doubled down rather than admit stupidity. Now the downsizing company is eliminating workers who need their jobs. Once again, those least responsible pay the most when rabid liberalism fails yet again.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags