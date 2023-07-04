Politically and economically speaking, I have always been conservative. I am also a social moderate willing to accept thoughtful evolvement when necessary or justified. I am not liberal in anything because I have not lost my mind.
Conservatives have been getting a bum rap for a long time from their liberal opponents and from big media which claims tolerance and objectivity but practices neither. This steady bombardment of negativity has distorted who conservatives really are. Trust me when I say we are not the enemy. Trust me too when I say a conservative upswing is what the current liberal establishment fears most.
Of course I can only write from my own experience. Other conservatives may view the following differently or could add or subtract from it. I encourage such industry.
First, let’s explode the myth conservatives fear change. We aren’t afraid to change. We are just contemptuous of stupidity.
Conservatives believe if one borrows money, it should be repaid by the borrower and not by someone uninvested forced to do so by decree. We conservatives understand loan forgiveness for students willingly and knowingly in over their heads is nothing more than a liberal ploy for conversion and votes and a plan to get others to foot the bill. Resist mightily.
Conservatives understand free market capitalism is what grows the economy and pays the bills. As simple and as true as this is, it seems beyond the grasp of the left.
We conservatives understand capitalism creates wealth if unevenly. Socialism expends wealth while spreading poverty in the name of social justice.
Conservatives believe in individual responsibility. If you goof, it is on you and up to you to fix it. Liberals tend to believe if you fail, it is someone else’s fault or that of a failed society.
Those within the conservative field tend to support common sense over wild emotion and its connected politics.
Conservatives prefer service over complaining. We also prefer simple, direct solutions to problems before they get out of hand. Work is much better than activism that does nothing except alienate half the population.
Folks leaning conservative prefer a balanced budget with a surplus invested. Liberals tend to be tax and spend. Our national debt is roughly $31 trillion. When you consider this figure, imagine dominoes in a row.
Conservatives like independence on vital national concerns such as food, oil, computer chips and pharmaceuticals. This isn’t a criticism of international trade which is obviously important. It is about independence in the event of a national emergency and taking care of American industry and workers. It is about being smart.
China is not our friend and never was, but this communist country holds way over one trillion dollars of our debt. That’s an awful idea and not a conservative one.
Every conservative I know supports our national borders and autonomy.
We conservatives accept and respect our national history as being complicated but also as part of the past to be dealt with honestly in the classroom and elsewhere. Conservatives have moved on; it is liberals who haven’t. That has to do with political opportunism.
Conservatives conserve. I know of no empirical evidence that conservatives care less about the environment than liberals stomping about with their signs and attitude. We’re just quieter and perhaps more observant.
The concept that those who commit crimes against innocent people should forfeit their freedom as society’s means of extracting justice is conservative. Liberals believe the solution to our growing crime problem is excuses, early release, and shrill politics. How’s that working out?
Conservatives are realists. In other words, we tend to approach things as they are. We don’t try to fix what isn’t broken. Liberals are idealists. They hold the only salvation is constant change no matter how goofy, unjustified or reckless.
Conservatives think for themselves. We tend to be careful, but we will defend what’s ours, especially our kids and grandkids.
More of us should vote with the aforementioned in mind. I predict more will next election. I also believe more independents will break in this direction to save our country from liberal excess, waste and obvious failure.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.