EDITORIAL MUG: Larry Anderson

Politically and economically speaking, I have always been conservative. I am also a social moderate willing to accept thoughtful evolvement when necessary or justified. I am not liberal in anything because I have not lost my mind.

Conservatives have been getting a bum rap for a long time from their liberal opponents and from big media which claims tolerance and objectivity but practices neither. This steady bombardment of negativity has distorted who conservatives really are. Trust me when I say we are not the enemy. Trust me too when I say a conservative upswing is what the current liberal establishment fears most.

