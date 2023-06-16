EDITORIAL MUG: Larry Anderson

I recently watched a politician being interviewed on television. Asked a direct question, he gave a lengthy, detailed, even eloquent, reply. When finished, he smiled big.“You noticed he didn’t answer the question,” observed my attentive spouse. I noticed. 

Too often what we ask goes unanswered by those we elect to represent us. The dodge is as old as sin, the spin as practiced as a batter in the box. The objective seemingly is to talk much but to say little. Appear to be in the know while the listener is kept ignorant of true intent or result.

