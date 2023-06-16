I recently watched a politician being interviewed on television. Asked a direct question, he gave a lengthy, detailed, even eloquent, reply. When finished, he smiled big.“You noticed he didn’t answer the question,” observed my attentive spouse. I noticed.
Too often what we ask goes unanswered by those we elect to represent us. The dodge is as old as sin, the spin as practiced as a batter in the box. The objective seemingly is to talk much but to say little. Appear to be in the know while the listener is kept ignorant of true intent or result.
Still, we must keep asking questions, not to put politicians on the spot only but to seek answers to problems that they themselves may not raise due to political discomfort.
Here are a few questions I have for the President of the United States concerning our southern border since this issue is so obviously neglected by Democrats and a media they largely control.
Mr. President, you appointed VP Harris to be in charge of the border. Can you take a second and describe her accomplishments in that role.
President Biden, what exactly is this administration’s border policy?
It is evident our southern border is experiencing a humanitarian crisis. Is the United Nations helping expedite the refugee situation since that is how so many people have been classified? If not, why not? Isn’t helping people the purpose of the UN?
Can you explain, Mr. President, the economic objective behind letting hundreds of thousands of people into the United States?
Where is the displaced being placed? Is it willy nilly or with a deliberate political end in mind?
How are new arrivals impacting our health care system, schools, social services, and energy consumption?
Do your policies play into the hands of the drug and trafficking cartels?
How do you reconcile crimes committed by those undocumented? Do you pretend they don’t happen?
To what extent is this type of immigration contributing to homelessness in America?
Are immigrants being politically exploited by the left?
Is Ukraine’s border more important to you than our southern border?
Can you explain how your border policies are better than former President Trump’s since one of your first acts as president was to stop the construction of the wall?
If the left’s real purpose behind an open border is to lower the percentage of whites in America, how is that not a form of racism? How is this purpose not politically dishonest since most Americans are unaware of it, and you haven’t explained it in those terms?
Is part of the Big Plan to one day throw a blanket amnesty over those already here, grant them the right to vote, and, thereby, potentially change the political landscape forever?
By being silent on the aforementioned and many associated questions, are you playing us for stupid, Mr. President?
Mr. President? President Biden? Sir? Are you there?
Silence too can speak volumes.
But wouldn’t it be nice to have coherent, comprehensive answers to these questions and so many others? Why aren’t we getting them?
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.