EDITORIAL MUG: Larry Anderson

Los Angeles County, California, has a population rubbing on ten million.Within that number abides 75,518 who are homeless. This stat comes from the Los Angeles Homeless and Services Authority (LAHSA). 

Homelessness within the county has increased by nine percent in the last year; within the city it has risen 10% to 46,260. These increases demonstrate the trend toward acceptance by liberal city and county governments that condone, excuse and facilitate the problem.

