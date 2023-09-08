EDITORIAL MUG: Larry Anderson

Next election I expect to vote Republican. It is what I do, but there have been a few instances of crossover through the years when I felt an individual was capable beyond party restraints. It is part of the elective process to look around and to weigh the possibilities.

That stated, I believe America is ripe for the emergence of a third party, one not as radical as the Democrats or as defensive as the Republicans. Many Americans have lost confidence in politics due to squabbling, anger and partisanship within the majors. Something new could shake things up.

