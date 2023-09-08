Next election I expect to vote Republican. It is what I do, but there have been a few instances of crossover through the years when I felt an individual was capable beyond party restraints. It is part of the elective process to look around and to weigh the possibilities.
That stated, I believe America is ripe for the emergence of a third party, one not as radical as the Democrats or as defensive as the Republicans. Many Americans have lost confidence in politics due to squabbling, anger and partisanship within the majors. Something new could shake things up.
One reason I believe the country is ready for change is statistical. Approximately 32% of Americans identify as Democrats; roughly 27% claim to be Republican. Chances are most of these will vote by party, but you notice 41% claim neither party. These are the independents, the swingers who might identify with a forceful new candidate/party with good ideas and demonstrable leadership. Independents will determine the next election’s outcome no matter what, but they are also open, I think, to a dynamic newcomer, someone as fed up as they.
It will take a third party to change the caustic narrative. We need a positive thinker with the communicative skills of Ronald Reagan and the forceful personality of Donald Trump. We need someone who can lead by example but with a focus on the many problems confronting Americans instead of what’s best for the party.
I would vote for a third party candidate who advocates closing our southern border using the military and who will come to an understanding with all nations to the south that we have reached our limit.
Fentanyl, cocaine and other lethal drugs are flowing over the border into our cities. Cartels and ineffectual politicians are allowing the exploitation of defenseless people. Crime and homelessness are on the rise, but if you think this president is concerned, you are mistaken. Biden’s focus is on party building through import. America needs a hero to change that mindset.
I would gladly vote for a third party if the candidate could effectively put energy and the environment into a realistic perspective. The truth is America could be energy independent right now, but the other truth is nonrenewable energy is finite. We need a leader who will say, “Look, we can afford to expend energy to grow our economy now, but we must move forward to a new energy age. When we are fully ready, we will make a seamless transition.” Then work toward that goal through technology instead of force.
We are nowhere near as ready as politicians claim. Only 2% of vehicles on the road now are electric. Electric vehicles are fraught with problems that need to be resolved before we let politics and insanity limit our freedoms and end our institutional trust. We need a spokesperson that will tell the truth on this subject and embrace the reality of what we can and can’t do immediately.
I’m looking for someone who will support term limits in Congress and who can get people on board with the idea. Congress will never do it unless it becomes politically impossible not to do it which means an irate public needs to identify contrary leadership. This would do much to end the professional class of politicians in Congress and reinforce democracy. We need independent thinkers in Washington, not indoctrinated elitists.
I want a party and a nominee who will confront our embarrassing debt which is a disaster waiting. Right now our debt is greater than our production which means we are technically broke. Waste is rampant, but Biden will do nothing but spend more.
We need deficit spending to end and our massive debt reduced starting with foreign countries holding our paper. Surely there is someone ready to tackle this issue. Surely everyone understands the need.
I would vote for a newbie who would get behind a federal flat tax. A system where everyone pays the same tax rate above a reasonable floor would do much to end class warfare. It’s long overdue.
Historically, third parties and independent candidates haven’t done well in general elections even if they cause a stir during the campaign run-up. However, we are in bad shape as a nation, and that can’t continue. Perhaps voters are finally ready for real change. I know I am, and I know why.
Larry W. Anderson is a retired educator.